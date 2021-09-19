Here’s How to Watch NFL Games For Free, So You Won’t Miss a Second of Football Season

It’s official: NFL season is here, which means that, if you’re a sports fan, you may want to know how to watch NFL games online for free to not miss a second of your favorite football team’s matches.

The National Foot Ball League, a.k.a. the NFL, started in 1920 and consists of 32 teams divided between two main conferences: the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). These days, the NFL’s regular season runs for 18 weeks from early September to early January, with each team playing 17 games and having one bye week.

After the regular season ends, seven teams from each conference advance to the playoffs, which culminate in the Super Bowl, held on the first Sunday in February. Since the creation of the Super Bowl, which is played between champions of the NFC and AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots hold the title for the most championship titles at six each. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds the record for the NFL player with the most Super Bowl rings. So how can one watch NFL games online for free to see which football teams make it to the Super Bowl? Read on to find out.

When is NFL season 2021?

The 2021 NFL season started on September 9, 2021, and is scheduled to end on January 9, 2022. The first game was between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl LV in February 2021. The season, which is the 102nd season in the National Football League, is the first to feature 17 games in its regular season, which is one more game from previous years.

When are the NFL 2021 playoffs?

The 2021 NFL playoffs are scheduled to start on January 15, 2022 and conclude with the Super Bowl LVI at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

Image: Icon Sportswire via AP Images.

Who are the NFL 2021 teams?

NFL teams are divided into two main conferences: American Football Conference (AFC) teams and National Football Conference (NFC) teams. Below are the 2021 NFL teams from each category.

NFC Teams: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcon, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team.

AFC Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans.

How to watch NFL games 2021 online for free

So how can one watch NFL games online for free? Most NFL games air on FOX, CBS or NBC, with some coverage airing on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and Amazon Prime. Ahead are various free trials to sign up for to watch NFL games online for free. Pro tip: Combine multiple free trials to extend your viewing and remember to cancel your subscriptions before you’re charged.





Hulu+ With Live TV is another excellent option to watch the Paralympic 2021. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including FOX, CBS and NBC, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial, which is long enough to watch Sunday night, Monday night and Thursday night football. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

NFL channels offered: FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN





Another way to watch the NFL games online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial, which is enough time to watch Sunday night, Monday night and Thursday night football. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including FOX, CBS and NBC to watch NFL games online for free, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR, in case you want to watch the award show again. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

NFL channels offered: FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network





For those who want to watch NFL games online live, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and channels like FOX, CBS and NBC, which is where many NFL games air. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch NFL games. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream NFL games (or other TV shows) on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

NFL channels offered: FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network





The best way to watch NFL games online for free is with Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial and allows users to watch NFL games live on the same day they air. The service also includes access to more than 30,000 TV shows from networks like CBS, MTV and Nickelodeon, 2,500 movies and live sports, such as NFL games. After the seven-day free trial ends, users can pay $4.99 per month for Paramount+’s Essential plan, which includes ads, or $9.99 for Paramount+’s Premium package, which doesn’t have ads. Both plans offer a seven-day free trial, however, which is more than enough time to watch NFL games online for free.

NFL channels offered: CBS





Amazon Prime will air some NFL games online for free this football season. (See the below schedule for which games will air on Amazon Prime.) As for its free trial, Amazon Prime’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

NFL channels offered: Amazon Prime





If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer to watch NFL games online for free. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

NFL channels offered: Amazon Prime

Image: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack.

What is the NFL 2021 schedule?

Below is the NFL 2021 schedule via CBSSports.com.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, September 12

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Football Team

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

Monday, September 13

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens 27

WEEK 2

Thursday, September 16

New York Giants at Washington Football Team, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, September 19

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, September 20

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, September 23

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, September 26

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, September 27

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 4

Thursday, September 30

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Octember 3

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, October 4

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5

Thursday, October 7

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, October 10

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, October 11

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 6

Thursday, October 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, October 17

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, October 18

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 7

Thursday, October 21

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, October 24

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, October 25

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 8

Thursday, October 28

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, October 31

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, November 1

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 9

Thursday, November 4

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, November 7

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, November 8

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 10

Thursday, November 11

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, November 14

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, November 15

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 11

Thursday, November 18

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, November 21

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, November 22

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 12

Thursday, November 25

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, November 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, November 29

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13

Thursday, December 2

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, December 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, December 6

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14

Thursday, December 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday, December 12

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, December 13, 2021

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 15

Thursday, December 16

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Saturday, December 18

TBD, 4:30p, NFLN

TBD, 8:15p, NFLN

Saturday/Sunday TBD

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, TBD

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, TBD

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, TBD

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD

Sunday, December 19

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, December 20

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16

Thursday, December 23

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday, December 25

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers, 4:30 p.m., (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, December 26

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, December 27

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17

Sunday, January 2

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1p, (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 1p, (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, January 3

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 18

Saturday, January 8

TBD, 4:30p, ESPN/ABC

TBD, 8:15p, ESPN/ABC

Sunday, January 9

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

