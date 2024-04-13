Vote: Who is the UFC GOAT? Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes and Jon Jones in contention

Amanda Nunes (L) is among a small list of fighters, like Georges St-Pierre(centre), to win UFC titles in two weights [Getty Images]

It is a question which gets brought up often in mixed martial arts circles - who is the greatest UFC fighter of all time?

With the promotion set to host its landmark UFC 300 event in Las Vegas on Saturday, BBC Sport is giving you the chance to vote for your GOAT of the last 30 years.

Fighters have been chosen based on skill, their records, popularity and the impact their careers have had on the growth of the UFC.

Simply choose your mixed martial arts fighter from the seven nominations below.

Voting closes at 10:00 BST on Sunday with results published shortly after. Please read the terms and conditions and privacy notice before voting.

Jon Jones

Jones' legacy as the most dominant light-heavyweight champion in UFC history was cemented before he secured the heavyweight title last year.

The American is a controversial figure outside the octagon but has a glittering resume, boasting 27 wins with his sole defeat coming via a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009.

Conor McGregor

The first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, few can rival McGregor's impact in helping expose MMA to a wider audience with the Irishman being the biggest draw in the promotion's history.

Amanda Nunes

The UFC's only two-time double champion, Brazil's Nunes dominated the UFC's featherweight and bantamweight divisions for the best part of five years.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russia's Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 having gone the entirety of his 29-fight career undefeated - a feat which has never been replicated in the UFC.

Ronda Rousey

The first woman to be signed by the UFC, Rousey paved the way for her peers to compete at the highest level alongside the men.

A former bantamweight champion who defended her title six times, the American's dominance inside the octagon and bravado outside it helped expose the UFC to a wider audience.

Georges St-Pierre

Canada's St-Pierre is widely regarded as the greatest UFC welterweight of all time, defending his belt a record nine times in the division, before winning the middleweight belt in the final fight of his career in 2017.

Anderson Silva

Brazil's Silva holds the longest win streak in UFC history with 16 victories as he dominated the middleweight division for seven years from 2006 during his run as champion.

Can't see this selector? Visit this page. All pictures via Getty Images.