Two more Dallas Cowboys added to COVID-19 list; Amari Cooper could face NFL fine

COVID-19 is suddenly surging through the Dallas Cowboys locker room and there is now a legitmate question of whether players are taking it serious enough as the postseason approaches.

The team added left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown to the NFL’s COVID-19 list on Thursday, and now receiver Amari Cooper faces a potential fine by the NFL for violating the league’s COVID protocols for unvaccinated players.

Smith and Brown will miss Saturday’s regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, along with linebacker Micah Parsons, who tested positive on Wednesday.

Coach Mike McCarthy said a number of other players are sick, but have not tested positive for COVID-19.

The absences have not changed the team’s plan to play to win against the Eagles. McCarthy believes all will be ready to go for playoffs next weekend.

But what may be more frustrating for the Cowboys organization and their fans is that on the same day that Parsons tested positive for COVID-19, receivers CeeDee Lamb and Cooper were seen sitting courtside while unmasked at Wednesday’s Dallas Mavericks game against the Golden State Warriors.

Lamb and Cooper attended the game two days after Parsons seemingly put himself at unnecessary risk by sitting maskless courtside at the American Airlines Center for the Dallas Mavericks game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Parsons did not violate the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols by going to the game, but it was against the NFL’s recommendations.

According to an NFL memo dated Dec. 28 regarding activities outside of the club facility, “Essential Football Personnel, Essential Support Personnel and players are reminded that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is among the most contagious viruses in history and will travel quickly within public facilities. As such, the medical experts for the NFL and NFL Players Association strongly recommend that even fully vaccinated staff and players avoid public areas including restaurants, bars and social gatherings while we are experiencing this spike.”

Parsons apologized to his teammates and Cowboys fans on Twitter on Wednesday.

But the situation is different for Cooper, who has already missed two games with COVID-19 in November.

He has a different set of protocols as an unvaccinated player.

He is no longer subject to daily testing after his positive test, at least not for 90 days.

But there are restrictions on his movements outside the club facility.

According to the NFL’s 2021 regular season protocols, “A player who is not fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event and unless he is seated in a separated seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating section.”

A violator can be fined $14,650.

Per an NFL spokesman, Cooper falls into that category but declined to comment on whether he will be fined.

Cooper and Lamb went to the game Wednesday just hours after they found out about Parsons’ positive test and quarterback Dak Prescott openly lamented not advising the rookie to stay at home and be cautious.

“No, I didn’t say that. At this point, you may wish you did or wish it was,” Prescott said. “But who knows if that’s where he got it from. No one can pinpoint or truly detect where we’re picking it up, where people are getting it from right now. But we can do the best we can of controlling our surroundings.

“I’ve told you before, we’ve just got to be cautious, protecting yourself, trying to stay away from the big crowds, limiting the people you’re around and doing all the things you can to control it, something we obviously don’t have our fingers on or have control of this thing or even an idea of how not to get it right now. Just do the best you can to prevent yourself.”

Going to the Mavs game was never an option or consideration for Prescott.

“Yeah, I don’t know that there has ever been a time I have gone to another event during our season, other than the bye week or when the thing is over,” Prescott said. “So my routine doesn’t change. I am all ball right now. That is the way it is.”