The top 7 quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft class, ranked

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Lauletta
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Fields
Justin Fields. AP Photo/John Bazemore

  • The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft begins April 29.

  • There's a ton of quarterback talent in the 2021 draft class, led by Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

  • It's possible that quarterbacks are taken with the first four picks of the draft this year.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be headlined by quarterbacks.

After the San Francisco 49ers' big trade into the top 3, it's looking more likely that the first four picks of the draft will be quarterbacks, with five quarterbacks possibly taken with the first 12 overall picks.

Take a look below at our ranking for the top seven quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

7. Kellen Mond - Texas A&M

Kellen Mond
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

2020 stats: 188/297, 63.3% completion, 2,282 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

One thing to know: Kellen Mond was a four-year starter at Texas A&M, improving his numbers with each season. This January at the Senior Bowl, Mond was named MVP after throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He's projected as a potential day two pick at the draft.

Key expert quote: From Charlie Campbell at Walter Football: "From the perspective of physical skills, Mond has the tools to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. He is tall enough and has a strong arm capable of making all the throws required. To go along with arm talent, Mond is a good athlete who has running ability to avoid pressure and can create some positive plays for his offense using his feet."

6. Kyle Trask - Florida

Kyle Trask
AP Photo/John Raoux

2020 stats: 301/437, 68.9% completion, 4,283 yards passing, 43 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

One thing to know: Kyle Trask was in the hunt for the Heisman this year after he helped the Florida Gators offense put up some astounding numbers, including throwing for 400+ yards in five of his 11 regular-season games in 2020. Two of his favorite targets — tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarious Toney — could wind up as first-round picks this year, but Trask will likely have to wait a little longer than that.

Key expert quote: From Matt Bowen at ESPN: "When you turn on Trask's 2020 tape, you can see his ability to vary ball speeds and throw with accuracy on intermediate concepts, while also attacking over the top of the secondary. He's a true pocket thrower who doesn't have the movement traits to create second-reaction plays outside of the pocket. In other words, he's not going to beat teams by scrambling. But watch Trask in the pocket, however, and you can see that he can navigate traffic with the best of the class."

5. Mac Jones - Alabama

Mac Jones
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

2020 stats: 311/402, 77.4% completion, 4,500 yards passing, 41 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

One thing to know: Mac Jones was initially projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in many mock drafts. That changed when the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the No. 3 overall pick. Several experts believe the 49ers could target Jones, setting up some sky-high expectations for him on his rookie contract.

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: "Jones has an over-the-top throwing motion and feathery touch, and he consistently puts the ball where it needs to be. He shows good timing on crossing routes and leads his receivers so they have a better chance of catching the ball in stride and picking up yards after the catch. He's a quick processor who is―and I mean this in a good way―good at checking the ball down, showing that Philip Rivers–esque ability to quickly go through his reads and get the ball out rather than try to force a pass that isn't there or hang on to it too long. He's typically calm and collected. "

4. Trey Lance - North Dakota State

Trey Lance
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

2020 stats: 15/30, 50% completion, 149 yards passing, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

One thing to know: Trey Lance played just one game in 2020 after COVID-19 upended the FCS season. Lance didn't play his best game, but his eye-popping numbers from 2019 and impressive pro day still have scouts eager to develop his potential as a pro.

Key expert quote: From Todd McShay at ESPN: "Lance has a big arm, reads the field well and is productive as a runner. But with a 17-game résumé at the FCS level, he will require time to learn and develop before he is given the reins [to an NFL] offense."

3. Zach Wilson - BYU

Zach Wilson
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

2020 stats: 247/336, 73.5% completion, 3,692 yards passing, 33 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

One thing to know: While he's third in our rankings here, most mock drafts currently have Wilson as the second quarterback off the board, taken by the New York Jets. Wilson had an incredible season and an even more eye-popping pro day, charging up draft boards for teams across the league.

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: "Wilson has a stellar arm and can climb the pocket to find the open receiver. He was too inconsistent in 2019, bordering on reckless, but he was the opposite last season. He threw 33 touchdown passes (up from 11 in 2019) and only three picks. He also had 10 rushing scores and showed off his athleticism to manipulate the pocket. Wilson shows anticipation on throws. He's the complete package."

2. Justin Fields - Ohio State

Justin Fields
Justin Fields. AP Photo/John Bazemore

2020 stats: 158/225, 70.2% completion, 2,100 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

One thing to know: Despite the rise of Zach Wilson in recent mock drafts, Justin Fields is still the quarterback I'd most like to have if Trevor Lawrence is off the board. Fields has the skills necessary to excel in modern offenses. He is a pinpoint passer and a threat out of the pocket if things break down,

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: "Fields is a sturdy, muscular signal-caller with a dynamic skill set. The Buckeyes passer throws with good velocity and a tight spiral, and is capable of delivering frozen ropes on deep outs and downfield bombs. He's accurate on the run, and consistently puts excellent touch on the ball, hitting his receivers in stride or leading them away from coverage."

1. Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

Trevor Lawrence
AP Photo/John Bazemore

2020 stats: 231/334, 69.2% completion, 3,153 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

One thing to know: Even with an impressive group of intriguing quarterbacks sitting at the top of this year's draft, Trevor Lawrence is a clear tier above the rest of the pack. Since his freshman year at Clemson, Lawrence was a shoe-in to be the best prospect in his class, and that projection never dipped through three brilliant seasons with the Tigers.

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: "Lawrence is going No. 1 to the Jaguars and will get a chance to lead the turnaround of that franchise alongside coach Urban Meyer. He has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Pitts Highlights: Gators TE was TD machine for Florida in 2020 | NFL Draft 2021 prospects

    See highlights from 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Kyle Pitts' 12 touchdown season for the Florida Gators.

  • Barzal has 3 goals, 2 assists as Islanders beat Capitals 8-4

    Mathew Barzal had three goals and two assists, Jordan Eberle scored twice, and the New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 8-4 Thursday night. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders improve to 14-1-2 at home and move back into a tie with Washington and Pittsburgh atop the East Division with 50 points.

  • Kyle Pitts NFL Draft Prospect Profile

    Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Florida tight end.

  • Biden's infrastructure bill will face uphill battle in Congress

    Biden's legacy legislative accomplishment has been handed off to Congress, where slim majorities could complicate the process.

  • Variants v vaccinations: what the dueling trends mean for Covid in the US

    As vaccine distribution picks up speed, dangerous variants are circulating widely. Here’s what we know People wait in line to receive coronavirus vaccines in Philadelphia on Monday. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP The United States is once again seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. The vaccination campaign under the Biden administration has picked up significant speed, but so has circulation of variants of concern. The B117 variant, discovered in the United Kingdom, is now circulating widely in the United States. It is thought to be more transmissible, and emerging evidence suggests it may be more fatal. A variant detected in South Africa, B1351, blunted the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine there. And a third variant, identified in Brazil and known as P1, could reinfect people who previously were immune to the coronavirus. All this comes at a time when many Americans assumed the nation would move in the direction of a new “normal”, thanks to incredible achievements in vaccine technology. So what do these competing ideas mean as the vaccine rollout battles the spread of the variants? Dueling trends are causing uncertainty. Cases and hospitalizations have increased in the last week, with especially pronounced rises in Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania that experts attribute to the B117 variant. Nationally, cases have increased 10% from the previous seven days. “We have so much to look forward to,” said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, in a Covid taskforce briefing this week. “But right now I’m scared.” In an off-script moment, Walensky said infections, hospitalizations and deaths, which are a lagging indicator, gave her a sense of “impending doom”. But the uptick in variants of concern are only part of the picture. People are also showing an increased willingness to abandon masks, stop social distancing and begin to travel. “I don’t think the sky is falling, but what I am concerned about is the rise in mobility and decline in mask-wearing,” said Professor Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer for population health and a Covid-19 forecaster at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. “These are the two indicators we need to keep an eye on”. Models from Mokdad’s university predict a slight bump in cases, followed by an ongoing decline. That decline will be aided by mild weather, the vaccination campaign and outdoor activities. Why are forecasters disagreeing now? One-sixth of the US population is now fully vaccinated and 28.9% have had at least one dose. This week, new studies showed vaccines remained 90% effective in real life, and held out the promise of very effective vaccines for older children. But this is still too low a rate to put the brakes on viral spread, and human behavior remains a wild card. Unlike other moments in the pandemic, there are signs people have faith the pandemic is improving, even though cases remain very high. Democratic and Republican governors are lifting mask mandates, allowing more indoor dining and lifting restrictions on sports stadiums and entertainment venues. People also appear more willing to travel and are booking plane and cruise tickets for the near future. That has resulted in dramatic variation in viral spread forecasts in coming weeks. Some predict a decrease and others an increase. The uncertainty of the moment is visible in an ensemble forecast of cases collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Biden administration has asked people to continue social distancing and mask-wearing, and encouraged health leaders to widen vaccine eligibility criteria. But ultimately, with a federalized public health system, states are in charge of their response. “I don’t see us, quite honestly, in the summer [having] a wave as big as we had before, or as big as the last summer, simply because vaccines are being rolled out as fast as we can,” said Mokdad. However, that is “conditional” on no new variants “showing up and making the vaccine less effective”. Could more variants of concern emerge? In short: yes. Vaccines are a static solution to a moving target – an evolving virus. Existing and future virus mutations hold the potential to blunt vaccine efficacy. They are one reason many experts believe booster shots for Covid-19 may be necessary in the future. Further, Mokdad believes the US will need to be more vigilant about Covid-19 outbreaks next winter, when fewer people will be able to pursue activities outdoors, and some people continue to hesitate about taking a vaccine. And a partially vaccinated population puts pressure on the virus to evolve to find more hosts. Already, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid) is studying a B1351 variant vaccine with Moderna. This sounds very scary. There are also hopeful signs. The pace of vaccination is rapid. More and more US adults are getting vaccinated. But challenges will emerge as the US vaccine shortage becomes a glut. Millions of Americans still lack the computer access or transportation necessary to obtain a vaccine. Children younger than 16 represent roughly one quarter of the population, but are not yet eligible for vaccines. And certain populations are especially hesitant to be vaccinated, such as white Republican men. Will the public continue to get vaccinated? Will people abandon social distancing? Will travel increase? All these unknown elements of how people will act make it incredibly difficult to predict where the pandemic is headed right now. What is certain is it is too early for the Americans to let their guard down.

  • Falcons 2021 scouting report: TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

    The Atlanta Falcons need a pure free safety, and Trevon Moehrig is a great fit for the role at deep safety for Dean Pees defense.

  • Pro Day preview for April 2: Potential Giants targets

    A quick breakdown of the Pro Days being held on April 2 and who the New York Giants may be scouting at each.

  • Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater would be the best-case scenario pick for Raiders at No. 17

    Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater would be the best-case scenario pick for Raiders at No. 17

  • Morning mock draft: 2-round projection by Draft Wire sends Bills playmakers

    In Draft Wire's 2021 NFL Draft mock, the Buffalo Bills select CB Greg Newsome and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

  • William Jackson rips the Bengals and fans after signing with Washington

    The former Cincinnati Bengals DB had some choice words for the fans and team.

  • Spanos family quarrel is another setback for Chargers in L.A.

    The quarrel within the Spanos family doesn't help the Chargers' standing in Los Angeles and could lead to a sale down the road.

  • Pentagon ‘watching’ as Russia steps up aggression in Eastern Europe

    U.S. European Command has raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting resumed between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian soldiers.

  • NFL draft history: Every quarterback ever drafted No. 3 overall

    The San Francisco 49ers pick No. 3 in the 2021 draft. Here's every QB picked at that spot in NFL history.

  • Penguins end long winless drought in Boston; beat Bruins 4-1

    Mike Matheson scored a highlight-reel goal after a lengthy rush, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night. Zach Aston-Reese, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14. It was Pittsburgh’s first win in Boston since Evgeni Malkin scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift them past the Bruins on Nov. 24, 2014, ending a span of 10 games (0-8-2).

  • Kiké Hernández has one of MLB's top-10-selling jerseys, and he is just as surprised as you are

    The new Red Sox second baseman somehow outsold Mike Trout.

  • Revisiting every Patriots QB drafted by Bill Belichick over last 20 years

    Tom Brady is one of the few memorable quarterbacks picked by Bill Belichick, but over the last 20 years, Belichick has certainly added his fair share of draft picks at the position.

  • Remember Michelle Wie West? She's back

    A promising first day by the British and Irish contingent at the Ana Inspiration was overshadowed by the remarkable return of Michelle Wie West, the former girl wonder who has come back to competition following a two-year absence. Wie West famously tied for ninth at this event as a 13-year-old amateur and 18 years later, returning as a mother, the Hawaiian showed she still has the star appeal to light up the season’s first major. Nothing about her re-emergence at last week’s Kia Classic suggested she would feature on the Mission Hills leaderboard. She shot 81-74 and looked bereft at the scale of the challenge confronting her after maternity leave and an extremely close brush with retirement. But at the course that did so much to establish her as a prodigy, Wie West rolled back the years to post a two-under 70 to stand in the top 20, four off the pace set by Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit. “I am just happy to see my name on the first page of the leaderboard,” Wie West said. “That's really special to me. Been a long time since I've seen that. I have a lot of great memories, my first one being 18 years ago.” Wie West — who finished runner-up at the Ana in 2014, the same year as she won her only major to date, the US Women’s Open — revealed how near she came to putting away her clubs for good. In 2018, she underwent wrist surgery, married the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West — son of NBA legend Jerry West — and figured that a career which was ridiculously hyped to emulate that of Tiger Woods, but inevitably fell some way short had petered to its finish.

  • Tim Anderson’s star is only growing brighter. And his voice will only get stronger

    Tim Anderson knows baseball, including his new manager, has been cruel to Black players speaking up about racial injustice. But he isn't shying away.

  • California shooter knew his four victims

    The suspected gunman in Wednesday’s California shooting knew his four victims, and had a family relationship with at least one of them, officials said on Thursday. Police have now ruled out the shooting as a random act.Jennifer Amat of the Orange Police Department: "The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims."The attack happened at a real estate building in suburban Los Angeles.One of the four victims was a 9-year-old boy who authorities said died in the arms of his wounded mother. The mother is now in a critical but stable condition in hospital. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gonzalez, is also in a critical condition.He engaged in gunfire with the police before being arrested.Wednesday's attack was the third mass shooting in the United States within a month. Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead at three Atlanta-area spas on March 16.Less than a week later, a man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, killing ten people.The California suspect’s connection with his victims appear to set it apart from the other shootings.

  • Julian Edelman's April Fools' Day tweet had Patriots fans sweating

    Julian Edelman gave New England Patriots fans quite the scare Thursday with a social media prank.