The top 7 quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft class, ranked

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft begins April 29.

There's a ton of quarterback talent in the 2021 draft class, led by Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

It's possible that quarterbacks are taken with the first four picks of the draft this year.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be headlined by quarterbacks.

After the San Francisco 49ers' big trade into the top 3, it's looking more likely that the first four picks of the draft will be quarterbacks, with five quarterbacks possibly taken with the first 12 overall picks.

Take a look below at our ranking for the top seven quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

7. Kellen Mond - Texas A&M

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

2020 stats: 188/297, 63.3% completion, 2,282 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

One thing to know: Kellen Mond was a four-year starter at Texas A&M, improving his numbers with each season. This January at the Senior Bowl, Mond was named MVP after throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He's projected as a potential day two pick at the draft.

Key expert quote: From Charlie Campbell at Walter Football: "From the perspective of physical skills, Mond has the tools to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. He is tall enough and has a strong arm capable of making all the throws required. To go along with arm talent, Mond is a good athlete who has running ability to avoid pressure and can create some positive plays for his offense using his feet."

6. Kyle Trask - Florida

AP Photo/John Raoux

2020 stats: 301/437, 68.9% completion, 4,283 yards passing, 43 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

One thing to know: Kyle Trask was in the hunt for the Heisman this year after he helped the Florida Gators offense put up some astounding numbers, including throwing for 400+ yards in five of his 11 regular-season games in 2020. Two of his favorite targets — tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarious Toney — could wind up as first-round picks this year, but Trask will likely have to wait a little longer than that.

Key expert quote: From Matt Bowen at ESPN: "When you turn on Trask's 2020 tape, you can see his ability to vary ball speeds and throw with accuracy on intermediate concepts, while also attacking over the top of the secondary. He's a true pocket thrower who doesn't have the movement traits to create second-reaction plays outside of the pocket. In other words, he's not going to beat teams by scrambling. But watch Trask in the pocket, however, and you can see that he can navigate traffic with the best of the class."

5. Mac Jones - Alabama

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

2020 stats: 311/402, 77.4% completion, 4,500 yards passing, 41 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

One thing to know: Mac Jones was initially projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in many mock drafts. That changed when the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the No. 3 overall pick. Several experts believe the 49ers could target Jones, setting up some sky-high expectations for him on his rookie contract.

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: "Jones has an over-the-top throwing motion and feathery touch, and he consistently puts the ball where it needs to be. He shows good timing on crossing routes and leads his receivers so they have a better chance of catching the ball in stride and picking up yards after the catch. He's a quick processor who is―and I mean this in a good way―good at checking the ball down, showing that Philip Rivers–esque ability to quickly go through his reads and get the ball out rather than try to force a pass that isn't there or hang on to it too long. He's typically calm and collected. "

4. Trey Lance - North Dakota State

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

2020 stats: 15/30, 50% completion, 149 yards passing, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

One thing to know: Trey Lance played just one game in 2020 after COVID-19 upended the FCS season. Lance didn't play his best game, but his eye-popping numbers from 2019 and impressive pro day still have scouts eager to develop his potential as a pro.

Key expert quote: From Todd McShay at ESPN: "Lance has a big arm, reads the field well and is productive as a runner. But with a 17-game résumé at the FCS level, he will require time to learn and develop before he is given the reins [to an NFL] offense."

3. Zach Wilson - BYU

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

2020 stats: 247/336, 73.5% completion, 3,692 yards passing, 33 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

One thing to know: While he's third in our rankings here, most mock drafts currently have Wilson as the second quarterback off the board, taken by the New York Jets. Wilson had an incredible season and an even more eye-popping pro day, charging up draft boards for teams across the league.

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: "Wilson has a stellar arm and can climb the pocket to find the open receiver. He was too inconsistent in 2019, bordering on reckless, but he was the opposite last season. He threw 33 touchdown passes (up from 11 in 2019) and only three picks. He also had 10 rushing scores and showed off his athleticism to manipulate the pocket. Wilson shows anticipation on throws. He's the complete package."

2. Justin Fields - Ohio State

Justin Fields. AP Photo/John Bazemore

2020 stats: 158/225, 70.2% completion, 2,100 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

One thing to know: Despite the rise of Zach Wilson in recent mock drafts, Justin Fields is still the quarterback I'd most like to have if Trevor Lawrence is off the board. Fields has the skills necessary to excel in modern offenses. He is a pinpoint passer and a threat out of the pocket if things break down,

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: "Fields is a sturdy, muscular signal-caller with a dynamic skill set. The Buckeyes passer throws with good velocity and a tight spiral, and is capable of delivering frozen ropes on deep outs and downfield bombs. He's accurate on the run, and consistently puts excellent touch on the ball, hitting his receivers in stride or leading them away from coverage."

1. Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

AP Photo/John Bazemore

2020 stats: 231/334, 69.2% completion, 3,153 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

One thing to know: Even with an impressive group of intriguing quarterbacks sitting at the top of this year's draft, Trevor Lawrence is a clear tier above the rest of the pack. Since his freshman year at Clemson, Lawrence was a shoe-in to be the best prospect in his class, and that projection never dipped through three brilliant seasons with the Tigers.

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: "Lawrence is going No. 1 to the Jaguars and will get a chance to lead the turnaround of that franchise alongside coach Urban Meyer. He has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw."

