Tim Tebow's Days As A Jacksonville Jaguar Seem Numbered

Tim Tebow may not want to get too comfortable in that Jacksonville Jaguars uniform.

Coach Urban Meyer seemed to douse expectations that Tebow would make his NFL comeback with the team in an interview with USA Today’s “Sports Seriously” posted Thursday. (Watch it below.)

Host Mackenzie Salmon noted Meyer’s previous comment that ex-quarterback Tebow was doing a “decent” job of learning his new tight end position.

Tebow signed a one-year contract in May in hopes of rejoining the NFL, nine years after his last game with the New York Jets. The move reunited him with Meyer, under whom he won a Heisman Trophy at the University of Florida.

But their renewed bond may be short-lived. When Salmon asked Meyer what Tebow had to do to make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster, Meyer replied that he’s one of 90 guys trying to earn a spot.

“The last thing you just said is the tough part ― there’s 53,” Meyer said. “And that’s new to me. That’s the reality of the NFL.”

He added: “The reality is that a good percentage of your roster is going to get cut or transitioned out of here.”

