The temperatures for the Green Bay Packers divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field could rival the coldest in NFL history

GREEN BAY – The Packers playoff game next weekend could rival some of the coldest in NFL history, according to meteorologists.

It’s too early to say for sure what the game time weather will be, but chilling temperatures are a safe bet.

The Green Bay Packers are slated to play their divisional round playoff game either Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 at Lambeau Field. Extended forecast models show the potential for snow in the morning or evening Jan. 22, while Jan. 23 has the potential for freezing temperatures and gusty winds behind the cold front, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

“Being this far out it’s going to be almost impossible to say anything for sure other than it’s going to be cold out,” said Tasos Kallas, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “We won’t have a good idea until early next week when we can at least get to a seven-day forecast.”

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva said normal temperatures in Green Bay at this time of year range from 10 to 25 degrees, but Packers fans should anticipate temperatures at least 10 degrees below that as bitter cold artic air makes its way down from Canada.

DaSilva said Jan. 22 has more potential for snow, while Jan. 23 is more likely to bring bone-chilling temperatures and strong winds.

DaSilva said he doesn’t think the game-time temperature will best the Ice Bowl, which was the coldest in NFL history at minus 13 with a windchill of minus 43. It could, however, rival the Packers' NFC Championship against the New York Giants in 2008, when the game time temperature was minus 4 with a minus 24 windchill – the fifth coldest in NFL history.

“It won’t be that low, but around zero or below is certainly possible for game time,” he said. “If this does materialize, it could be one of the coldest games in history.”

Who the Packers play and on what day depends on this weekend's wild card round. As the No. 1 seed, the Packers will host the lowest remaining seed. In the Sunday games, No. 2 Tampa Bay hosts No. 7 Philadelphia and No. 3 Dallas plays No. 6 San Francisco. On Monday night, No. 4 Los Angeles is at home against No. 5 Arizona.

If the Packers end up taking on the winner of the Monday night game, playing on Sunday, Jan. 23, may be more likely than Saturday, Jan. 22, given the quick turnaround from Monday to Saturday.

