Steelers sign DE Stephon Tuitt to new 6-year deal

The Steelers have ensured that a key piece of their defense will stay in Pittsburgh.

The team announced Saturday it has signed defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a new six-year deal that runs through 2022. The contract is worth $61 million, NFL Network reported.







Roughly $15M in the first year, compared to the $1M he was previously set to make. In all, under contract for 6 years total, $61M. https://t.co/b3TZ2vdL5u

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2017







“This is one of the best organizations to be a part of, especially for a guy like me,” Tuitt said. “I (came in) as a young guy, super raw. I have some great coaches who have helped me and I have seen my game pick up, my confidence level rise, my leadership ability rise.

"Being a part of an organization like this, I can see why a lot of great players come from here, a lot of Hall of Fame players come from here. I love the organization."

It's a huge increase in pay for 24-year-old Tuitt, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract before the extension was reached.

It's well earned for Tuitt, who been dominant for the Steelers. In three years, he's registered 106 total tackles, 77 of them solo, and 11.5 sacks in 44 games.

The Steelers selected Tuitt in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.