How South Korea is harnessing AI to ease its ‘super-ageing society’ crisis

The phone rings and a soft female voice enquires after the elderly man who answers: how is he feeling today? Has he slept well and eaten breakfast? Is there anything on his mind?

The conversation sounds like any other regular check-up between the local authorities and a pensioner, but when the healthcare worker hangs up she must make 15,000 other calls across 70 South Korean cities. This is only possible because she is not a human, but an AI robot.

South Korea has an ageing problem. With the lowest birthrates in the world – this year plummeting to 0.7 children per woman – it is on track to become a super-ageing society by 2025, where more than 20 percent of the total population is 65 and older.

The government has recognised a looming “demographic catastrophe” that, without major countermeasures, will change the face of the country. South Korea was facing “extinction” if it did not embrace immigration, Han Dong-hoon, the justice minister, warned earlier this month.

Alarm is rising about the consequences of such a rapidly ageing population for the economy, workforce and military. In some sectors, like healthcare, the impact is already being felt.

The pioneering CLOVA CareCall system was created by the Naver Corporation, one of Korea’s biggest internet conglomerates, in 2020 to help ease the burden on health workers who were struggling to meet demands on their time.

It began during the pandemic as an AI call designed to help public health centres check and report Covid-19 symptoms but has since evolved into a nationwide service used to monitor the health and overall wellbeing of elderly people living at home alone.

Korea may be a step ahead of Western nations in applying AI to elderly care but it offers a glimpse of what likely awaits many nations in future.

Naver’s Ok Sang Hoon, who is responsible for CareCall partnerships with the local governments, explained that the system is designed to call people at the same time each week to help manage disease and medication, advise on diet and exercise, detect emotional problems, and help prevent lonely deaths.

The calls, normally lasting a few minutes, are personalised, with the AI technology trained to sound as natural as possible and remember details from previous conversations to increase the level of emotional care.

Robot caller offers empathy

“This makes people feel like it’s a repeated catch up,” said Mr Ok. “For example, the AI says at the next call: ‘You didn’t have breakfast when I called you last, did you have breakfast today?’

“For the elderly who receive the call, if they are not feeling well or if they have been going out, if they talk about their personal stories, those stories are remembered and brought up again in the conversations. And there are questions relevant to their narratives.”

The service tries to offer empathy as well as focusing on their patient’s lifestyle habits including sleeping and exercise patterns and diet. Anything of alarm is followed up by human healthcare professionals.

After the AI ends the conversation, it sends a call result report to the local authorities, which is analysed to flag potential issues.

“If we identify a problem in the CareCall report, that’s when the humans intervene,” said Mr Ok, adding that the main purpose behind the system was efficiency – helping overstretched healthcare workers to quickly hone in on the people in greatest need.

Out of the 70 local governments using the service, some 85 per cent have principally signed up to try to prevent solitary deaths, he revealed.

In May, Korea’s health ministry announced a plan to survey people at risk of dying alone after the number of “lonely deaths” rose by 8.8 percent over the past five years, to 3,378 in 2022.

The number of people at risk is estimated to be about 1.525 million, following a spike in single-person households from 28.6 to 33.4 percent between 2017 and 2021, in part aggravated by the pandemic.

The ministry said AI would be central to the new strategy, monitoring high-risk groups by collecting power and water usage patterns to spot any signs of unusual behaviour.

Systems like CareCall are already playing a role. Mr Ok said the programme had so far achieved 90 per cent satisfaction rates based on polled users.

Some said they had been comforted and consoled by the calls, or made lifestyle improvements after prompts about meals and exercising.

“Every week, I thought that the AI was better than my children,” said one man.

Although South Korea now leads the field in terms of non-human assistance of the elderly, the use – and advantages – of AI in healthcare remains a fiercely debated topic.

In an August paper in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science on AI and Robotics in elderly care, Indian academics laid out the benefits of AI algorithms that had the potential to revolutionise health monitoring for older adults.

But they also highlighted critical ethical considerations and challenges including the need for robust security measures and clear consent procedures to address privacy concerns over the collection and use of personal health data.

“Cloud technologies that allow for real-time data analytics from numerous sources across integrated organisations and data sharing need to be carefully evaluated, information security needs to be maintained, and the threat of cyberattacks needs to be minimised,” said the paper.

“In addition, the issue of autonomy arises when older adults rely heavily on AI and robotic systems, raising questions about decision-making and the potential loss of human connection,” it said.

“The employment of robots by older persons may increase the danger of dishonesty, infantilisation, and confusion among them as to why their human caretakers are using technology rather than face-to-face consultations.”

The paper called for guidelines and regulations to ensure responsible use of the technology.

Elsewhere, there appears to be a looming sense of inevitability that robots and AI will play a key role in the future of long-term care for the elderly.

A recent survey by the US-based Nationwide Retirement Institute Long-Term Care, revealed that one third of polled Americans, rising to 58 per cent among millennials, believed they would be attended to in their old age by AI and robots.

Nearly seven in 10 said they would use an AI tool to alert family or friends in an emergency, but two thirds said they would still prefer exclusively human-based care.

Mr Ok argued that there was space for the two to co-exist, but stressed that the technology was ultimately intended to enhance – and not replace – human healthcare.

“AI will be able to help humans work more efficiently,” he said. “For the local governments, the first thing they always say is that taking care of humans is not something that can be done by AI. Humans have to take care of one another.”

