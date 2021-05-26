Safety Delpit eager to make up for lost time with Browns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN DULIK
·3 min read
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 file photo, Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Berea, Ohio.Grant Delpit had mixed emotions during the Cleveland Browns’ breakthrough 2020 season. The rookie safety from Louisiana State was under contract, but didn’t necessarily feel like he was part of the team after rupturing his right Achilles during training camp. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Rookie safety Grant Delpit had mixed emotions during the Cleveland Browns’ breakthrough 2020 season.

The second-round pick from LSU was under contract, but didn’t necessarily feel like he was part of the team after rupturing his right Achilles during training camp.

“It was good and bad at the same time because we were winning, but I wasn’t playing,” Delpit said Wednesday on a conference call. “I had to keep my mind very positive all the time because I could have easily been depressed if I thought about it.

“I guess I’m glad it happened while I was young, so I can have my whole career in front of me.”

Delpit received the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football in 2019, playing a significant role as the Tigers captured the national championship. The Browns subsequently drafted him with the No. 44 selection, fully expecting him to start right away.

A non-contact injury, however, changed those plans. Delpit blew out his Achilles while backpedaling on the practice field last Aug. 24, requiring major surgery within the week and weakening Cleveland’s secondary throughout the season.

“I thought I ran into something behind me like a golf cart, that’s how bad it hurt,” the 22-year-old Delpit said. “It’s a crazy injury. Just crazy. I never thought about my Achilles and what it was used for before, but I figured out pretty quickly what had happened once I felt that pain.”

The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder plans to make up for lost time — and be medically cleared — when the Browns open camp in front of an expected capacity crowd at their suburban team headquarters July 27.

Cleveland has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after going 11-5 and earning its first playoff victory in 26 years. It also has plenty of star power with quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

“I got to sit back and see what goes on behind the scenes while I was rehabbing, and watch the games from a fan’s perspective, which I hadn’t done since I started playing,” Delpit said. “Seeing our success last season was something.

“Now, we have high expectations as a team and I know what I can be. Hopefully, we all stay healthy because the sky is the limit this season.”

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods has a clear idea what he wants from Delpit as part of a three-safety rotation. The Browns added Rams co-captain John Johnson III as a free agent and return Ronnie Harrison at the position.

Johnson’s leadership and skills represent a major upgrade, while Harrison and Delpit are viewed as playmakers on a defense that had the 10th-lowest interception rate in the NFL. Cleveland parted ways with Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo after the season.

“I’m on the back end of my rehab, just trying to get rid of the annoying pain,” said Delpit, who claimed he reached 18 miles per hour running on a treadmill in March. “It’s been a long process, but I feel better every day.

“I know they drafted me for a reason and I’m going to get it done. I’m ready to give the fans what they want.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Washington signs Ricky Seals-Jones

    Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is joining the Washington Football Team. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Seals-Jones has agreed to a deal with the NFC East club. Seals-Jones played two regular season and two postseason games for the Chiefs last season. He had one pass thrown his direction, but did not catch it. His most [more]

  • Olympics: Barty excited for 'spine tingling' Games debut in Tokyo

    Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, cannot wait to pull on Australia's green and gold colours when the Tokyo Games begin in July after the event was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennis is normally an individual sport though women players also have the opportunity to represent their country at the annual Billie Jean King Cup. "The green and gold for me is always the pinnacle," Barty told Olympics.com.

  • Washington Football Team adds Ricky Seals-Jones to mix at tight end

    The Washington Football Team has added another name to its tight end group as it searches for depth at the position.

  • 2021 MLB Mock Draft: Could Red Sox land stud pitcher Jack Leiter?

    Baseball America's latest MLB Mock Draft has the Red Sox taking dynamic Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter. Here's a look at what Leiter brings to the table.

  • Grant Delpit expects to be “100 percent for training camp”

    Browns safety Grant Delpit said Wednesday he expects to be “100 percent for training camp’’ after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon during training camp last summer. “It’s been a lot [to come back],’’ Delpit said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “This injury is like nothing I’ve had before. I’ve done a lot to come back [more]

  • Here's how Guy Fieri's enormous new TV contract would stack up in the NFL

    The Food Network star signed a new contract recently and the terms of it look like something you'd see in the NFL.

  • Naked woman tells cops boyfriend assaulted her, CA police say. It led to a shooting

    Police said a naked woman flagged them down and told them she had been assaulted.

  • It's not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads

    Six months after Donald Trump's loss, conspiracy theorists and backers of former President Donald Trump are continuing their push for repeated examinations of ballots and finding limited successes. A Georgia judge last week awarded a group the chance to review mail ballots in a large Georgia county that includes Atlanta. Officials in a rural Michigan county on Tuesday debated a review of their voting machines.

  • Simone Biles Can Pull Off a Move That No Other Gymnast Can. So Why Is She Penalized For It?

    Biles wasn't credited for landing the ultra-dangerous Yurchenko double pike. That's not the only potential controversy looming for the Summer Olympics.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolition of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Cycling-Martin wins Giro stage 17 as Bernal shows first sign of weakness

    Ireland's Dan Martin completed a hat-trick of grand tour victories when he prevailed in the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia as overall leader Egan Bernal showed his first sign of weakness on Wednesday. Israel Start Up Nation rider Martin led from the breakaway in the 193-km mountain ride from Canazei to Sega di Ala, ahead of Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Briton Simon Yates (Team Bike Exchange), who came in second and third, 13 and 30 seconds off the pace respectively. Yates attacked the group of top contenders with four kilometres left in the 11.2-km ascent, at an average gradient of 9.8%, to Sega di Ala, and Bernal followed easily before suddenly coming almost to a halt a kilometre further up.

  • FRENCH OPEN 2021: Federer, Serena at last Paris Slam of 30s

    After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday. Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.

  • Canada wins; Britain has 1st regulation victory since 1962

    Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Norway 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world hockey championship for its first victory in four games. Connor Brown added a goal and two assists, Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves. Canada moved into a tie with Norway for sixth place in Group B. Canada has never failed to advance from group play in the event.

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.