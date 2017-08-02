Robot umps, electronic zone wouldn't be saviors on balls and strikes

No matter how baseball changes over the years, the human element helps to keep it unchanged at its core.

There is no doubt that new technology has helped push the game into the 21st century, but the principles are still the same. Baseball, as it's played on the field by the players, still looks very similar to the game that Babe Ruth played 100 years ago.

But there is one aspect of the human element that takes on a different conversation: umpires.

In recent years, Major League Baseball has made an effort to catch up to its counterparts in major American sports, incorporating and refining instant replay. But one thing that hasn't been changed is the way that balls and strikes are called.

From the bottom of the knee to the armpit, the strike zone is set for each batter. No technology is used, at least for the umpire's benefit during the course of the game. It's just one man using his own eyes to determine which pitches are strikes and which are balls.

Just how good umpires are at that aspect of their job is debatable. While the prevailing thought around baseball is that they are accurate on somewhere around 95 percent of calls, that number is unscientific. Without anyone from the league to confirm or deny, we're left to speculate. Could it be lower than that? Could automating balls and strikes be a more accurate way of doing things?

The evidence suggests no, at least not yet.

The information we have available on balls and strikes in 2017 is expansive, with technology having developed in the past decade for us to track every pitch. But let's start with how that data is collected.

“It used to be camera systems, now it's radar,” said Harry Pavlidis, director of technology for Baseball Prospectus and the founder of Pitch Info. “Basically, a portion of the balls' flight is captured and analyzed to create a detailed projection/estimate of the entire path. The big things are how fast is the ball going and how is it spinning; in what direction and at what speed. RPM, typically.”

Pitch Info provides pitch data to statistical reference websites such as Brooks Baseball and FanGraphs. This information, called PITCHf/x, helps better analyze the game, with pitch type, location and classification — ball or strike — being publicly available for every MLB batter.

Based on the information available, thanks to Pavlidis and others like him, we're able to compare pitches as they are called by umpires versus what the radar tells us. That includes an estimate on how accurate the average umpire is behind the plate.

“Both (radar and the umpire) would probably be about 90 percent,” he said. “An automated system would not have the big misses but would actually miss more on the margins, according to some unpublished research I've heard about. The bigger difference would be the zone wouldn't expand and contract during at-bats.”

It's interesting that the technology is about as accurate as the humans standing behind the dish. That has a lot to do with the recent change from camera systems to radar, Pavlidis said.

“It's worse now, in my estimation,” he said. “The camera systems were replaced by radar for 2017, and I have not seen any demonstration from the field establishing the accuracy levels that we had with the optical systems; 0.5 to one-inch under ideal operating conditions.

“The new system is also, well, newer to the parks — we've had the others for up to 10 years — so the kinks need to be ironed out. Radar processing is also slower, more subject to electronic interference.”

The big question, of course, is whether the technology is at a point where we could take calling the balls and strikes out of the hands of humans and put in an automated system. Based on recent changes, probably not. Pavlidis sees a way forward, however.

“Change back to optical, with redundant systems,” he said. “Redefine the top/bottom of the strike zone so it's not arbitrary in terms of time. And test out the notion of a fixed zone; it would hopefully be no big deal that suddenly there are many more 3-0 walks and 0-2 punchouts, but we'd have to see how the game is impacted.”

Let's think about this in the realist of terms. The umpire will always need to remain behind the plate, even if automation is a real possibility. The first base umpire isn't going to be able to race down the line in time to tell you if a runner coming from third is safe or out. So the home plate umpire would also be the one to make the actual call on each pitch, even if the decision is made by a high-tech computer system.

