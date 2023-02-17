Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek explains why they didn’t attend Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek has revealed why the pair were not in attendance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

On Sunday 12 February, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

However, Gronkowski and Kostek being in Arizona at the time, the couple were not able to attend the big game, as the former NFL star was busy filming a Super Bowl commercial.

“He shot the first-ever live Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel. He had that kick of destiny,” Kostek explained to Entertainment Tonight, adding: “[It was] a 30-second spot, [so] we had to shoot right over [the game].”

The athlete starred in FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny” commercial, which saw the retired tight end tasked with kicking a field goal kick. If Gronkowski made it, FanDuel promised to give away $10m in free bets to fans who’d already put money on the game.

Ahead of the attempt, Gronkowski told Entertainment Tonight that he was nervous for the kick, as he noted that it was “for America”.

However, he also admitted that he hadn’t “kicked” a football in years.

“This kick is for America,” he said. “This is $10m for all my fans out there. This is a kick of destiny. I gotta kick this right through the goal post for America.

“I haven’t kicked a football since seven years ago in a practice, so this is more nerve-racking than playing in a Super Bowl game.”

Although Gronkowski ended up missing the field goal, his attempt was still celebrated with cheers and fireworks, while FanDuel also fulfilled its promise anyway.

“@RobGronkowski may have missed the #KickOfDestiny… BUT YOU STILL WIN: we’re still paying out the $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets!” the company tweeted alongside a video of the football star’s unsuccessful attempt.

.@RobGronkowski may have missed the #KickOfDestiny....



BUT YOU STILL WIN: we’re still paying out the $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! pic.twitter.com/6z4b0EdNNI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 13, 2023

Kostek, who has been dating the football star since 2015, also admitted that the kick was stressful.

“It was a lot of stress, but congrats to the Chiefs!” she said of the filming of the live commercial.

Gronkowski wasn’t the only football star absent from this year’s big game, as Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement for the second time, joked that he didn’t know what to do with himself while watching this year’s Super Bowl from home.