Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB notebook: Athletics' Davis lands on IL

The Oakland Athletics placed designated hitter Khris Davis on the 10-day injured list on Friday, retroactive to May 22, because of a left hip/oblique injury. In a corresponding move, they recalled outfielder Skye Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL notebook: 'Pacman' Jones retires

Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons. "I stand tall and proud as I announce that this beautiful life-changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I'm officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!" Jones wrote in a statement released Friday by his agent, Peter Schaffer.

Soccer: Holders U.S. shrug off weight of World Cup expectations

Few of the 24 women's World Cup teams arriving in France for next month's tournament will bear the weight of expectation quite like reigning champions the United States. The three-times winners will be aiming not only to retain the trophy they won in 2015 but also build on their legacy as soccer's dominant women's team and further cement their role as leaders in the fight for gender equality.

Golf: Recovering Wie withdraws from next week's U.S. Women's Open

Former U.S. Women's Open champion Michelle Wie has pulled out of next week's major tournament because of continuing wrist problems, she said on Friday. "While I’m making progress with my recovery, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Women’s Open," Wie announced in a statement.

NBA notebook: Durant doubtful for Game 1

Story continues

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is unlikely to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against either the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks. Durant has missed the past five games with a right calf injury and he told reporters on Friday that he was initially worried that he had torn his Achilles tendon.

Golf: Eagle puts Blixt out front in Texas as Na shoots 62

Jonas Blixt soared into the lead with an eye-catching eagle at the 17th hole and held on for a one-stroke advantage over Kevin Na and Tony Finau after the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday. Blixt holed out from 132 yards at the 17th to shoot a bogey-free six-under-par 64 before windy conditions hit Colonial Country Club.

Indy 500 mourns Lauda but no official tributes

The heartbreak of Niki Lauda's death has washed over the Indianapolis 500 paddock this week but there are no formal tributes planned to honor the three-times Formula One world champion, IndyCar said on Friday. Although Lauda never raced IndyCar, the Austrian touched many lives across the North American racing scene, from team owner Roger Penske to the polesitter of Sunday's Indianapolis 500, Frenchman Simon Pagenaud.

Raptors aim to top Bucks for NBA Finals berth

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to move on and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping to stay alive Saturday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. The host Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 after winning Game 5 in Milwaukee 105-99 on Thursday night. Another win will put them into the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

MLB roundup: Story walk-off leads Rockies past Orioles

Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 on Friday night in Denver. Nolan Arenado also homered twice for the Rockies, and Scott Oberg (2-0) pitched the ninth to get the win.

Soccer: U.S. players want more investment in women's game

The 1999 U.S. women's team may defy comparison in the eyes of many soccer fans but, 20 years after their famous World Cup triumph, the challenges they faced are all too familiar with pay and conditions still at the top of the agenda. Soccer's world governing body FIFA has boosted the prize money for this year's women's World Cup to $30 million but that figure is dwarfed by the roughly $448 million on offer at the men's tournament in Russia last year.