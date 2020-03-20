Reports: Giants land free agent QB McCoy

The New York Giants and free agent quarterback Colt McCoy agreed to terms on a contact, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

ESPN reported that the one-year deal for McCoy includes $1.5 million guaranteed. According to SNY, the contract's full value is $2.25 million.

McCoy, who spent the past five seasons with the Washington Redskins, will join starter Daniel Jones and Alex Tanney as quarterbacks on the Giants' depth chart.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 33-year-old Texas product has completed 560 of 923 passes for 6,080 yards with 29 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in 39 games with the Cleveland Browns (2010-12), San Francisco 49ers (2013) and Washington. McCoy was a third-round selection by the Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Jones, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, claimed the starting role from the now-retired Eli Manning last season.

Jones, 22, completed 284 of 459 passes for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games as a rookie. He also rushed 45 times for 279 yards and two scores.

--Field Level Media