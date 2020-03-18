Reports: C Karras agrees to deal with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and center Ted Karras agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Karras is expected to replace Dan Kilgore, who became a free agent after the Dolphins declined his option for the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old Karras was thrust into a starting role with the New England Patriots in 2019 after David Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs at the end of the preseason. Karras started 15 games for the Patriots last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Karras had served as a backup in the three previous seasons after being selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Kilgore started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, committing two penalties and allowing two sacks, according to STATS. He missed three games midseason with a knee injury after sitting out 12 in 2018 with a torn triceps.

--Field Level Media