Real Madrid vs APOEL: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid will hope to get back to winning ways when Cristiano Ronaldo returns for their first Champions League match of the season against APOEL.

The Portuguese has one more game of his domestic ban to serve in La Liga but is available as Madrid kick off their defence of Europe's top club honour.

They will do so against the Cypriot champions, who reached the last 16 of the Europa League in 2016-17 before bowing out against Anderlecht.

Game Real Madrid vs APOEL Date Wednesday, September 13 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Extra 2, a red-button channel, and by stream via the BT Sport app.





In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS2 and by stream via Fox Sports Go.





SQUADS & TEAM NEWS





Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Zidane Defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf, Leon Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Vazquez, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Bale, Mayoral, Franchu





Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema, who suffered a hamstring injury against Levante at the weekend, but Cristiano Ronaldo is available as his ban does not apply to the Champions League.

Marco Asensio sat out training on Monday and is considered a doubt with an unknown problem, but Raphael Varane took part in the session.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Bale, Ronaldo.





Position APOEL players Goalkeepers Gudino, Waterman, Paraskevas Defenders Lago, Rueda, Alexandrou, Vouros, Merkis, Carlao Midfielders Ebecilio, Vinicius, Farias, Morais, Makris, Aloneftis Forwards Pote, De Camargo, Zahid, Sallai, Antoniou





APOEL look set to be without midfielders George Efrem and Facundo Bertoglio as well as defender Zhivko Milanov.

Australia international Tommy Oar, meanwhile, was among the players left out of George Donis' 25-man squad for the Champions League.

Potential starting XI: Waterman; Vouros, Carlao, Rueda, Lago; Morais, Vinicius, Farias; Sallai, De Camargo, Ebecilio.





Madrid are 1/33 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with APOEL priced at 50/1 and the draw also available at 12/1.

