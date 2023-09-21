We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nordstrom Rack's 'Best Sellers' section has deals for up to 82% off — dresses, sweaters, leggings and more

If you're looking for deals on designer clothing this summer, Nordstrom Rack is the best place to shop. The Nordstrom Rack "Best Sellers" section has massive deals on loungewear, jeans, summer dresses, leggings and more.

Prices start at just $14, and deals soar up to a whopping 82% off.

From this $50 Love By Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress that's the perfect elegant summer wedding guest dress to this cute and flattering Drawstring Sleeveless Jumpsuit that's a whopping 80% off, there's so much to choose from.

Looking for a good pair of leggings? These Soft Tech Fleece Line High Rise Leggings are 70% off, bringing its total down to under $25.

Also, if you're shopping for fall essentials, this Textured Boatneck Long Sleeve Top is on super sale for just $25.

Check out the entire Nordstrom Rack "Best Sellers" section here and shop our 13 favorite picks below.

Nordstrom Rack Textured Boatneck Long Sleeve Top $25 $68 Save $43 Now that the seasons are starting to change, this is the perfect time to snag fall staples. This comfy top has relaxed dolman sleeves and a boat neckline with a ribbed knit trim. Choose from six colors and five sizes (XS to XL). $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Marcia Wide Leg Pants $40 $98 Save $58 Nothing beats a pair of perfectly tailored trousers. These best-selling wide-leg pants have carefully tucked pleats and elongated front seams that make any frame look sleek and long. It comes in three colors and sizes range from 0 to 14. $40 at Nordstrom Rack

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

Stanley just released the best insulated water bottle ever — and it's cheaper than its viral tumbler

This $8 vanilla cashmere body lotion smells just as good as it sounds — and the moisture and scent last all day

The 12 best carry-ons that will definitely fit in the overhead compartment — starting at $37

Cashmere sweater shopping season starts now! These 8 are on sale for as low as $55 at Nordstrom Rack

The post Nordstrom Rack’s ‘Best Sellers’ section has deals for up to 82% off — dresses, jeans, leggings and more appeared first on In The Know.