Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
SEA
-1
O/U
45.5
TV:
FOX
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Seattle
2nd NFC West
7
Philadelphia
2nd NFC East
3
3:03 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
SEA
7
-
-
-
PHI
3
-
-
-
15
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
SEA
2nd
& 15, at SEA 49
0 yard drive
Last Play
-
3:03 1st
Russell Wilson incomplete pass to the right
Game Stats
69
Total Yards
52
63
Net Yards Passing
15
6
Net Yards Rushing
37
2 / 10
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0
Box Score