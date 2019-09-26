Sign in
Odds:
GB
-3.5
O/U
46.5
TV:
FOX,
NFLN
Stadium: Lambeau Field
Philadelphia
2nd NFC East
0
Green Bay
1st NFC North
7
6:07 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
PHI
0
-
-
-
GB
7
-
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
10
GB
1st
& 10, at GB 24
14 yard drive
Last Play
-
6:07 1st
Aaron Rodgers passed to Davante Adams to the left for 12 yard gain, tackled by Rodney McLeod
A. Rodgers
QB
#12
GB
83 PaYD
D. Adams
WR
#17
GB
83 RecYD, 4 Rec
Pass
12 Yards
Box Score