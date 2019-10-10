Streaming Now
Regular Season
Odds:
NE-16.5
O/U43
TV: FOX, NFLN
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
3rd NFC East
0
1st AFC East
0
9:58 1st
1234
NYG0---
NE0---
2
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
NYG 4th & 2, at NYG 27
8 yard drive
Last Play
- 9:58 1st
Daniel Jones incomplete pass to the right intended for Rhett Ellison

Game Stats

8
Total Yards
53
8
Net Yards Passing
26
0
Net Yards Rushing
27
0 / 0
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0