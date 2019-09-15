Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
Soccer
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
NCAAB
NHL
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Regular Season
Odds:
GB
-3
O/U
43
TV:
FOX
Stadium: Lambeau Field
Minnesota
2nd NFC North
16
Green Bay
1st NFC North
21
4:14 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
MIN
0
10
6
0
GB
14
7
0
0
10
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
MIN
1st
& 10, at MIN 24
0 yard drive
Last Play
-
4:14 4th
JK Scott punted. Chad Beebe returned punt for no gain
Game Stats
401
Total Yards
303
206
Net Yards Passing
184
195
Net Yards Rushing
119
8 / 100
Penalties / Yards
5 / 30
Box Score