Streaming Now
Odds:
NE-17
O/U45
TV: CBS
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
4th AFC East
3
1st AFC East
0
15:00 2nd
1234
MIA30--
NE00--
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
20
NE 2nd & 20, at NE 35
10 yard drive
Last Play
- 0:10 1st
End of 1st Quarter

Game Stats

110
Total Yards
25
83
Net Yards Passing
10
27
Net Yards Rushing
15
0 / 0
Penalties / Yards
1 / 10