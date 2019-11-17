Streaming Now
Odds:
BAL-4.5
O/U51.5
TV: CBS
Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
1st AFC South
0
1st AFC North
0
12:54 2nd
1234
HOU00--
BAL00--
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
10
BAL 1st & 10, at HOU 47
43 yard drive
Last Play
- 12:54 2nd
Lamar Jackson passed to Patrick Ricard to the right for 10 yard gain, tackled by Benardrick McKinney