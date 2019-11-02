Streaming Now
Odds:
SF-3
O/U48
TV: NBC
Stadium: Levi's Stadium
1st NFC North
8
1st NFC West
37
2:00 4th
1234
GB0080
SF101377
7
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
GB 3rd & 7, at SF 43
32 yard drive
Last Play
- 2:33 4th
Jamaal Williams rushed up the middle for 3 yard gain