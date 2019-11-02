Sign in
Odds:
SF
-3
O/U
48
TV:
NBC
Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Green Bay
1st NFC North
8
San Francisco
1st NFC West
37
2:00 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
GB
0
0
8
0
SF
10
13
7
7
7
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
GB
3rd
& 7, at SF 43
32 yard drive
Last Play
-
2:33 4th
Jamaal Williams rushed up the middle for 3 yard gain
J. Williams
RB
#30
GB
31 RuYD, 35 RecYD, 7 Rec
Rush
3 Yards
Box Score