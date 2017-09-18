Regular Season
Odds:
NYG-3
TV: ESPN
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
1st NFC North
17
4th NFC East
7
0:30 2nd
1234
DET710--
NYG07--
YdsTDInt
M. Stafford
10720
RushYdsTD
A. Abdullah
9450
M. Stafford
1130
YdsTDInt
E. Manning
7011
RushYdsTD
S. Shepard
1120
O. Darkwa
1110
Last Play
- 0:30 2nd
Matt Prater kicked a 56-yard field goal

DET 1st & 10, at DET 16

Dwayne Washington rushed to the left for 5 yard gain, tackled by Olivier Vernon

DET 2nd & 5, at DET 30

Ameer Abdullah rushed to the left for 24 yard gain, tackled by Darian Thompson

DET 1st & 10, at NYG 46

Detroit committed 10 yard penalty

DET 1st & 20, at DET 44

Matthew Stafford passed to Kenny Golladay to the left for 8 yard gain, tackled by Ross C...

DET 2nd & 12, at NYG 48

Matthew Stafford incomplete pass to the left intended for Kenny Golladay

DET 3rd & 12, at NYG 48

Matthew Stafford passed to Golden Tate to the right for 10 yard gain, tackled by Darian ...

DET 4th & 2, at NYG 38

Matt Prater kicked a 56-yard field goal

  • Drive Info
  • Total Time
    2:29
  • Drive Began
    DET 16
  • Number of Plays
    6
  • Yards Gained
    46

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
DET
7
0
TD4:00Matthew Stafford passed to Marvin Jones Jr. to the right for 27 yard touchdown (Matt Prater made PAT)
2nd Quarter
NYG
7
7
TD14:55Eli Manning passed to Evan Engram down the middle for 18 yard touchdown (Aldrick Rosas made PAT)
DET
14
7
TD8:43Matthew Stafford passed to Eric Ebron to the right for 7 yard touchdown (Matt Prater made PAT)
DET
17
7
FG0:30Matt Prater kicked a 56-yard field goal
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

DetroitCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
9 Matthew Stafford
121770.61076.32027126.31
NY GiantsCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
10 Eli Manning
7977.8707.81142896.50

Rushing

DetroitRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
21 Ameer Abdullah
9455.02400
9 Matthew Stafford
11313.01301
36 Dwayne Washington
393.0500
25 Theo Riddick
122.0200
NY GiantsRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
87 Sterling Shepard
11212.01200
26 Orleans Darkwa
11111.01100
34 Shane Vereen
144.0400
28 Paul Perkins
331.0400

Receiving

DetroitRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
85 Eric Ebron
5428.417150
11 Marvin Jones Jr.
12727.027140
15 Golden Tate
3206.710030
19 Kenny Golladay
188.08030
25 Theo Riddick
177.07010
87 Darren Fells
133.03010
80 Michael Roberts
00--000
NY GiantsRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
88 Evan Engram
23517.518120
85 Rhett Ellison
11212.012010
13 Odell Beckham Jr.
2105.06020
18 Roger Lewis
188.08010
28 Paul Perkins
155.05010
15 Brandon Marshall
00N/A0010
17 Dwayne Harris
00--000
87 Sterling Shepard
00--000

Kicking

DetroitFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
5 Matt Prater
11100.056225
NY GiantsFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
2 Aldrick Rosas
00N/A0111

Returns

DetroitKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
39 Jamal Agnew
11515.01502136.590
NY GiantsKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
17 Dwayne Harris
00N/A0011010.0100

Punting

DetroitPuntAvgIn20TBLong
18 Jeff Locke
250.51061
NY GiantsPuntAvgIn20TBLong
9 Brad Wing
349.01059

Defense

DetroitSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
92 Haloti Ngata
0001.00000
27 Glover Quin
3030.00000
32 Tavon Wilson
1230.00000
59 Tahir Whitehead
2130.011800
94 Ezekiel Ansah
1012.00000
23 Darius Slay
3030.00000
58 Paul Worrilow
1010.00000
28 Quandre Diggs
1010.00000
40 Jarrad Davis
0111.00000
39 Jamal Agnew
0000.00000
98 Jeremiah Ledbetter
0110.00000
NY GiantsSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
41 Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
5270.00000
52 Jonathan Casillas
1010.00000
90 Jason Pierre-Paul
0001.00000
54 Olivier Vernon
1010.00000
98 Damon Harrison
0330.00000
37 Ross Cockrell
2130.00001
29 Nat Berhe
0110.00000
59 Devon Kennard
1340.00000
72 Kerry Wynn
1011.00000
21 Landon Collins
5160.00000
24 Eli Apple
3030.00000
27 Darian Thompson
5050.00000
94 Dalvin Tomlinson
1010.00000
46 Calvin Munson
1010.00000