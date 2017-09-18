|Yds
|TD
|Int
|107
|2
|0
|Rush
|Yds
|TD
|9
|45
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|5
|42
|1
|1
|27
|1
|3
|20
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|70
|1
|1
|Rush
|Yds
|TD
|1
|12
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|2
|35
|1
|1
|12
|0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|8
|0
DET 1st & 10, at DET 16
Dwayne Washington rushed to the left for 5 yard gain, tackled by Olivier Vernon
DET 2nd & 5, at DET 30
Ameer Abdullah rushed to the left for 24 yard gain, tackled by Darian Thompson
DET 1st & 10, at NYG 46
Detroit committed 10 yard penalty
DET 1st & 20, at DET 44
Matthew Stafford passed to Kenny Golladay to the left for 8 yard gain, tackled by Ross C...
DET 2nd & 12, at NYG 48
Matthew Stafford incomplete pass to the left intended for Kenny Golladay
DET 3rd & 12, at NYG 48
Matthew Stafford passed to Golden Tate to the right for 10 yard gain, tackled by Darian ...
DET 4th & 2, at NYG 38
Matt Prater kicked a 56-yard field goal
|DET
7
0
|TD
|4:00
|Matthew Stafford passed to Marvin Jones Jr. to the right for 27 yard touchdown (Matt Prater made PAT)
|NYG
7
7
|TD
|14:55
|Eli Manning passed to Evan Engram down the middle for 18 yard touchdown (Aldrick Rosas made PAT)
|DET
14
7
|TD
|8:43
|Matthew Stafford passed to Eric Ebron to the right for 7 yard touchdown (Matt Prater made PAT)
|DET
17
7
|FG
|0:30
|Matt Prater kicked a 56-yard field goal
|Detroit
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|12
|17
|70.6
|107
|6.3
|2
|0
|2
|7
|126.3
|1
|NY Giants
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|7
|9
|77.8
|70
|7.8
|1
|1
|4
|28
|96.5
|0
|Detroit
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|9
|45
|5.0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|1
|3
|9
|3.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|NY Giants
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|5
|42
|8.4
|17
|1
|5
|0
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|1
|4
|0
|3
|20
|6.7
|10
|0
|3
|0
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|0
|0
|NY Giants
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|2
|35
|17.5
|18
|1
|2
|0
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|10
|5.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|1
|100.0
|56
|2
|2
|5
|NY Giants
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Detroit
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|2
|13
|6.5
|9
|0
|NY Giants
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Detroit
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|2
|50.5
|1
|0
|61
|NY Giants
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|3
|49.0
|1
|0
|59
|Detroit
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NY Giants
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|5
|2
|7
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0