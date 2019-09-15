Streaming Now
Regular Season
Odds:
DAL-6
O/U46
TV: FOX
Stadium: FedEX Field
1st NFC East
14
3rd NFC East
7
Half
1234
DAL014--
WAS07--

Halftime Stats

207
Total Yards
91
102
Net Yards Passing
49
105
Net Yards Rushing
42
1
Turnovers
0
14:13
Time of Possession
15:47
11
First Downs
7
3 / 22
Penalties / Yards
5 / 39