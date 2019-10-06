Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
NCAAB
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Regular Season
Odds:
BAL
-3
O/U
44
TV:
CBS
Stadium: Heinz Field
Baltimore
2nd AFC North
20
Pittsburgh
3rd AFC North
20
10:54 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
BAL
10
7
0
3
PIT
7
6
7
0
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
20
PIT
1st
& 20, at PIT 23
8 yard drive
Last Play
-
11:34 4th
Pittsburgh committed 10 yard penalty (Holding)
Game Stats
245
Total Yards
196
128
Net Yards Passing
169
117
Net Yards Rushing
27
9 / 82
Penalties / Yards
9 / 51
Box Score