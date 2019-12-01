Streaming Now
Odds:
SF-10
O/U49.5
TV: FOX
Stadium: Levi's Stadium
4th NFC South
10
1st NFC West
13
13:52 4th
1234
ATL01000
SF01030
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
10
SF 1st & 10, at SF 13
0 yard drive
Last Play
- 13:52 4th
Ryan Allen punted. Richie James Jr. returned punt for no gain

Game Stats

182
Total Yards
240
106
Net Yards Passing
135
76
Net Yards Rushing
105
11 / 98
Penalties / Yards
5 / 30