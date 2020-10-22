NFL WEEK 7: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Through six weeks of the NFL season there's never been a more chaotic year to bet on.

Last week, our picks against the spread eked out a 6-7 record, and could have been 7-6 if not for a game-breaking performance from Derrick Henry for the Titans.

This week we're back at it, picking every game against the spread with hopes of finding some winners.

Halfway through the 2020 NFL season, it's safe to say it's like any year that came before it.

The schedule shifts from week to week, as do the active rosters of teams across the league with COVID-19 cases making it more important than ever to check the injury report before placing your bets.

Because it's unlike any other year, it's time to set one of the oldest rules in gambling aside — this week, we're betting against home underdogs.

In a normal year, home underdogs offer plenty of value. Still, given the lessened impact of the home-field advantage this year, as well as the general weirdness of the NFL season as a whole, we're making an exception and backing several road favorites in our best bets this week.

Take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 7 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 6-7

OVERALL: 41-44-3



Philadelphia Eagles* (-4.5) over New York Giants

Much has been made of the terrible NFC East and the fact that a 4-12 team could wind up representing the division in the postseason this year. That horrifying reality is still a long way away, but the possibility of a 6-9-1 Eagles team marching into the playoffs feels about right. To do that, Philadelphia has to win their divisional games, so we'll back them to cover here despite an injury report that would make the 49ers blush. They're breaking out the blackout jerseys after all.

Cleveland Browns (-3) over Cincinnati Bengals*

After getting dismantled by the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, this feels like a good bounce-back spot for the Browns. Meanwhile, the Bengals blew a 21-0 lead last week to the Colts — that feels like a tough one to shake off.

It's scary picking against a home dog, but if there was ever a time to do it, it's here.

Dallas Cowboys (PK) Washington Football Team* (PK)

For what it's worth, I'm not touching this game with any of my actual money — the Cowboys are an absolute mess, and you never know what type of performance you're going to get from a team that has reported distrust in the locker room. That said, if I have to pick a side, the talent of the Cowboys should win out, and they can't possibly play as poorly as they did against the Cardinals last week.

Detroit Lions (+2.5) over Atlanta Falcons*

This is a coin toss game if I ever saw one, but it's tough to see why the Falcons are favored in any game right now. The Lions aren't world-beaters by any means, but in a coin toss, I'll take the points.

Buffalo Bills (-13) over New York Jets*

Again, we're betting against the Jets until they prove that they can cover a game. So far, the strategy has worked out well for us, as the Jets are 0-6 against the spread to start the season. Let's keep the good times rolling.

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) over Houston Texans*

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers got punched in the face by the Buccaneers last week, with Tampa Bay laying the playbook for teams looking to disrupt the Green Bay offense. Unfortunately for the Texans, aside from J.J. Watt, I'm not sure their defense has the players to cause Rodgers similar stress.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1) over Tennessee Titans*

