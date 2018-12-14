NFL Week 15: Dreary weather to greet fans in Pittsburgh, Baltimore and NYC

Week 15 of the NFL season is here, with action spread out all weekend now that college football's regular season has come to an end.

A dreary weekend in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will make for wet conditions for fans headed to MetLife and M&T Bank stadium. Weather will play a role in several other matchups as well.

Take a look at the forecasts here:



Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)





Texans at Jets - Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST



Houston will travel to the Meadowlands this weekend to take on the Jets during a rainy day in the New York City region.

Rain is expected throughout the day, dampening the field.

While the rain is less than ideal, it will be the warmest day in the city since the start of this month.

Temperatures will hit into the 50s by the afternoon. The high will drop back into the upper 40s by the second half.

Winds will bring the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures down to the low 40s, however, making it feel raw at times. Some gusts may hit 20 mph.

Titans at Giants - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



MetLife Stadium will host another matchup this weekend as Tennessee travels to the Northeast to take on the Giants on Sunday.

Wet and dreary conditions are in store for the game with temperatures in the mid-40s expected most of the day.

Clouds are expected with periods of rain throughout the day.

Winds up to 15 mph will gust at times, making it feel chillier than the actual air temperature.

Fans should be prepared with waterproof gear and layers.

Buccaneers at Ravens - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



It will be a damp, chilly and dreary day in Baltimore on Sunday when Tampa Bay travels to M&T Bank Stadium.

Tailgaters should prepare themselves for a long day in wet weather with periods of rain expected into the evening.

Temperatures will start out in the middle 40s and hover near 45 F for most of the day. Thick cloud cover will hang overhead.

The field could be slick, leading to a higher chance of turnovers.

Seahawks at 49ers - Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST



Plenty of clouds will hang overhead in Santa Clara as the 49ers host Seattle.

Rain may fall at times, especially toward the end of the game. The field could be slippery in the second half.

Temperatures will rise from the 50s in the afternoon to the low 60s by kickoff.

Light winds out of the southeast will have little impact on play.

Patriots at Steelers - Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST



Pittsburgh will host New England in a major AFC matchup this week.

It will be a cloudy and damp day at Heinz Field with temperatures in the mid-40s during the game.

Tailgaters might have to deal with some light rain in the morning and into the afternoon, but the weather will be dry by kickoff.

Light winds won't have an impact on play.