NFL’s Thanksgiving Day Games See Viewership Gains From 2017

Cynthia Littleton
Variety

The NFL feasted on a strong turnout for its Thanksgiving Day games, with all three match-ups posting gains from 2017’s comparable telecasts.

Fox garnered an average of 30.5 million viewers, or a 12.5 household rating, for Thursday’s Washington-Dallas game that started around 4:30 p.m. ET, according to preliminary estimates from Nielsen Media Research.

Fox Sports predicts the game that saw Dallas score a 31-23 victory will be the most-watched NFL regular season telecast on any network for the 2018 football season. It was up 16% in viewers from the game that aired in the comparable late-afternoon window last year (L.A. Chargers vs. Dallas on CBS) and up 23% from Fox’s turkey-day game in 2017 (Minnesota vs. Detroit), which aired in the early-afternoon window.

With streaming coverage and the simulcast on the Fox Deportes Spanish-language cabler factored in, Fox Sports estimates the game brought in an average of 30.8 million viewers.

NBC’s primetime telecast of the Falcons-Saints game brought in an 11.4 household rating/24 share from 8:30 p.m.-11:15 p.m. ET. That was up 18% from last year’s Washington-New York Giants primetime game on NBC and NBC’s best Thanksgiving night NFL performance since 2015.

The game that ended with a 17-31 Saints win delivered an eye-popping 52.3/75 share in the team’s hometown market of New Orleans. Rounding out the top five local markets: Norfolk, Va. (17.0/32), Atlanta (16.7/34), Buffalo (14.0/26) and Minneapolis (13.7/29).

CBS’ early game (12:45 p.m.-3:45 p.m. ET) featuring the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions delivered a 14.2 rating/34 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That was up 15% from the network’s NFL telecast on Thanksgiving Day last year, when CBS had 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET slot for the L.A. Chargers vs. Dallas.

The game that ended with a 23-16 Chicago win was also up 11% from the comparable game window last year (Minnesota-Detroit on Fox).

The top five metered markets for CBS’ game: Chicago (27.5/58), Detroit (27.1/57), New Orleans (20.0/38), Dayton, Ohio (19.5/41) and Norfolk, Va. (19.2/41).

(Pictured: Thursday’s Washington-Dallas game on Fox)

Related stories

Amazon Touts 'Thursday Night Football' Total Viewers Up 22% to 14.7 Million in First Seven Weeks

NFL Tackles TV's 'Billboard' Ads as Fans Demand Fewer Game Breaks (EXCLUSIVE)

NFL Gear, Skins Coming to 'Fortnite'

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!

What to Read Next