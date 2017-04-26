Should the Wonderlic test be used to evaluate NFL draft prospects?

The 50-question, 12-minute cognitive ability test has been used to evaluate NFL draft prospects for four decades now ... but does it work?

Pat McInally, a punter-receiver who played for 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals , is the only NFL player known to have gotten a perfect score on the Wonderlic cognitive ability test. Photograph: George Gojkovich/Getty Images More

The Wonderlic test score results for NFL draftees aren’t supposed to be public, but somehow, year after year, they are. “We do not release test scores to anyone,” a Wonderlic employee told me, “except the NFL Combine representatives. Any Wonderlic test scores reported by the media are not official and could be inaccurate.”

Nonetheless, everyone pays a lot of attention to the Wonderlic score leaks this time of year, if only to argue about their merits. Just a few days ago, the sports press rushed to report that of this year’s crop, the three top running back prospects – Christian McCaffery, Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook – respectively scored 21, 11 and 11 of a possible 50. Immediately, speculation began on whether or not this would boost McCaffery’s stock when the first-round picks are called in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Whether or not this means anything may never be known.

The test is made up of 50 multiple-choice questions to be answered in 12 minutes. The questions are designed to measure cognitive ability, which the website SharpBrains explains, “are brain-based skills we need to carry out any task from the simplest to the most complex. They have more to do with the mechanisms of how we learn, remember, problem-solve, and pay attention, rather than with any actual knowledge.”

Developed by psychologist Eldon F Wonderlic in the 1936, the aptitude tests are continuously updated and used in applications ranging from college entry tests to corporate team-building exercises. Chemists average a score of 31; electrical engineers, 30; teachers and reporters, 28; librarians, 27; secretaries, 24; electricians and nurses, 23. The test was brought to the NFL by Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry in the 1970s.

One of the first to write about the Wonderlic’s role in drafting players was veteran sportswriter Paul Zimmerman in The New Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football (1987). Interestingly, the average scores Zimmerman reported pretty much hold today.

Scores by football players vary greatly by position. The top five average scores by position, based on the unofficial results that have been reported through the years, are all on the offensive side of the ball. Keep in mind that a score of 20 is considered to represent average intelligence.

Offensive Tackle 26

Center 25

Quarterback 24

Guard 23

Tight end 22

Three of those five are from the offensive line. If you want to count tight end as part of the offensive line, and many coaches would, then make that four of the top five. The defensive positions rate considerably lower than tight end. The bottom two positions, rating well below the top five (and mark for “average” intelligence) are:

Wide receiver 17

Running Back 16

It’s tempting to say that most people in most of the professions listed above are smarter than football players, but such is not the case. Some NFL players have posted terrific scores. Most famous for excelling is the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, probably the best quarterback in football today, who scored 35 back in 2005. The New York Giants’ Eli Manning, winner of two Super Bowls, scored 39 in 2004.



Receivers have just about the lowest average score, but future Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson got 41 in 2007. Pat McInally, a punter-receiver who played for 10 seasons, posted a 50 in 1975, the only player known to have gotten a perfect score.

Wonderlic critics point out that the test scores aren’t indicative of success. The San Francisco 49ers’ Frank Gore, a rookie in 2005, scored an almost ridiculously anemic six but lasted in the NFL for 12 years.

Wonderlic’s lack of predictability causes many sportswriters to call for its retirement, at least from the NFL. In a 21 April piece on the site 12UP, Holden Walter-Warner noted that “Ryan Fitzpatrick records one of the best Wonderlic scores of all-time. That translated to a marginal starting career as an NFL quarterback, with just one strong year with the New York Jets.”

