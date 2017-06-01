Green Bay Packers sign rookie LB Vince Biegel

With the first pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers drafted outside linebacker, Vince Biegel out of Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the Packers officially signed Vince Biegel to their roster.

The four-year deal is worth $3,093,743, along with a signing bonus of $693,743.

While many thought the Packers would draft fellow-Badger, T.J. Watt, in the first round, instead they traded the pick. However, a few rounds later, they introduced Biegel to the NFL landscape.

Outside linebacker is an area of need in Green Bay. Biegel may see playing time early on in the season if he can prove himself.

Earlier on in the month, it was announced Biegel would undergo foot surgery. The surgery was to repair a Jones fracture.

This happens to be the same injury he suffered last season in college. He was forced to miss two games as a result.

He could, however, return by the start of training camp.

With the signing of Biegel, the Packers now have eight out of their ten draft picks locked up for next season: Kevin King, Josh Jones, Deangelo Yancey, Aaron Jones, Kofi Amichia, Devante Mays, Malachi Dupre, and now Vince Biegel.

Running back, Jamaal Williams, and defensive tackle, Montravius Adams, still remain unsigned.

Biegel was responsible for 38.5 tackles in a three-year stint in Wisconsin, adding 20.5 sacks.

If nothing else, Biegel will be a key factor on special teams come the start of the 2017 season.

