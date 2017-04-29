'This Is Us' stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia get custom Steelers jerseys

The Pearsons got the perfect gift from their favorite football team.

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia made a special appearance at Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to help announce the team’s day three NFL draft picks. Since the Steelers are the Pearsons’ team and have been getting all this free promotion on the NBC hit series, the team gifted the actors custom-made jerseys with their character names printed on the back.

“Jack and Rebecca would be beside themselves,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

The pair also took over the Steelers’ Instagram account with photos and video from the locker room. “Oh! That’s kinda cool,” Ventimiglia said in an adorable back-and-forth with Moore. “NBD, right?” she said.

“We’re coming for ya, Pittsburgh!” Moore wrote on Friday. “We can’t wait to see all of you @steelers fans tomorrow at @heinzfield for #fanblitz! #herewego”

See more looks from the NFL draft pick announcements below.

.@MiloVentimiglia and I are having the best time at the @steelers #fanblitz. Check out my Instagram for more : https://t.co/XS9qfPTBUl pic.twitter.com/M39OFn5XDa - Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 29, 2017

This Is Us is currently on a break and a season 2 premiere has yet to be announced, but we certainly haven’t seen the last of the Pearsons; NBC gave the hit drama a two-season renewal earlier this year with 18 episodes each.

“I know where the show goes,” series creator Dan Fogelman said back at the show’s TCA panel. “I have a number of seasons in my brain, and we’ll see as [we] get there. In success, people are always going to want more, and in failure, people are going to want maybe less.”

This article was originally published on ew.com