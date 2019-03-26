Sign in
Odds:
IND
-170
O/U
139
Stadium: Assembly Hall
Shop Gear
Wichita St.
(6)
6th AAC D-I
73
Indiana
(1)
8th BTEN D-I
63
Final
Team
1
2
WICH
36
37
IND
29
34
McDuffie scores 21 to lift Wichita St. over Indiana 73-63
