Odds:
ISU
-245
O/U
140.5
TV:
TBS
Stadium: BOK Center
Ohio St.
(11)
8th BTEN D-I
44
Iowa St.
(6)
5th BIG12 D-I
41
11:41 2nd
Team
1
2
OSU
26
18
ISU
24
17
Last Play
-
11:41 2nd
-
ISU
Full timeout (Timeout #1)
Game Stats
18-39 (46.2%)
Field Goals
15-40 (37.5%)
4-6 (66.7%)
Free Throws
6-8 (75%)
4-14 (28.6%)
Three Pointers
5-17 (29.4%)
24
Total Rebounds
22
10
Assists
7
Box Score