Boxscore
Scores
Stadium: Assembly Hall
Michigan St.
(6)
2nd BTEN D-I
62
Indiana
11th BTEN D-I
63
Final
Team
1
2
MSU
35
27
IND
28
35
Pts
Ast
Reb
C. Winston
20
11
5
K. Goins
14
1
3
X. Tillman
11
1
10
A. Henry
7
1
6
M. McQuaid
6
2
5
Pts
Ast
Reb
J. Smith
24
0
4
D. Green
13
4
2
R. Langford
9
0
4
J. Morgan
7
4
11
R. Phinisee
5
5
3
Smith helps Indiana top No. 6 Michigan State 63-62
Box Score
Game Stream
Team Comparison