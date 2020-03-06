Sign in
Odds:
LAL
-1.5
O/U
228
TV:
ESPN,
TWSN,
FSWI
Stadium: Staples Center
Milwaukee
1st Central
83
LA Lakers
1st Pacific
93
7:23 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
MIL
22
26
28
7
LAL
19
29
39
6
Last Play
-
7:23 4th
-
MIL
Eric Bledsoe enters game for Pat Connaughton
Game Stats
31-76 (40.8%)
Field Goals
32-77 (41.6%)
11-14 (78.6%)
Free Throws
23-27 (85.2%)
10-35 (28.6%)
Three Pointers
6-30 (20%)
39
Total Rebounds
43
18
Assists
16
Box Score
Odds