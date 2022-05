Celtics out to put finishing touch on Heat, series

Field Level Media

The Eastern Conference finals haven't been the most picturesque series, but it will look like a masterpiece to the Boston Celtics if they notch one more victory. The Celtics will seek to reach their first NBA Finals since 2010 when they host the Miami Heat in Game 6 on Friday night. Boston moved ahead 3-2 in the series with Wednesday's 93-80 win in Miami, using a 24-2 run in the second half as the knockout punch.