11:31 2nd: Lance Stephenson misses a 19-foot jumper from the right wing

9:57 2nd: Josh Hart misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

8:07 2nd: Lance Stephenson makes a 10-foot pullup jumper in the lane

8:57 1st: LeBron James misses an 11-foot fade away jumper along the left...

3:14 1st: Layup by LeBron James

5:54 2nd: Ivica Zubac misses a 6-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane

9:33 1st: Lonzo Ball misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner

11:18 1st: Kyle Kuzma makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...

6:35 1st: Brandon Ingram makes a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

9:39 2nd: Josh Hart makes a 5-foot bank jumper in the lane assisted by Rajon...

7:36 2nd: Layup by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assisted by Rajon Rondo

:40.6 1st: Josh Hart makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...

10:45 1st: Layup by Brandon Ingram

:06.9 1st: Rajon Rondo makes an 11-foot turnaround fade away in the lane

10:05 1st: Lonzo Ball misses an 8-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...

2:05 1st: LeBron James misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

1:36 1st: Kyle Kuzma misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner

3:54 1st: Lonzo Ball misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing

6:42 2nd: Rajon Rondo misses an 18-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key

5:06 2nd: Layup by Brandon Ingram assisted by Kyle Kuzma

3:37 2nd: Layup by Ivica Zubac assisted by Brandon Ingram

5:01 1st: Brandon Ingram misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing

8:56 2nd: Lance Stephenson makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

7:07 2nd: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes a 14-foot driving floating jump shot...

5:55 1st: Ivica Zubac drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Brandon Ingram

4:55 1st: Lonzo Ball makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...

1:16 1st: Rajon Rondo misses a layup

4:39 2nd: LeBron James makes a 13-foot turnaround fade away from the left wing

7:07 1st: Kyle Kuzma misses a 10-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane

10:24 2nd: Lance Stephenson makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

3:41 1st: Kyle Kuzma makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...

2:29 1st: LeBron James makes a 16-foot step back jumper from the left wing

10:03 1st: Layup by Ivica Zubac

8:15 1st: Brandon Ingram misses a layup blocked by Kevon Looney