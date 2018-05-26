Rockets lead series 3-2
Postseason
Odds:
GS-12.5
TV: TNT, C+ D
Stadium: ORACLE Arena
1st Southwest
61
1st Pacific
51
Half
1234
HOU3922--
GS2229--

Halftime Stats

21-43 (48.8%)
Field Goals
20-47 (42.6%)
8-11 (72.7%)
Free Throws
7-10 (70%)
11-22 (50%)
Three Pointers
4-18 (22.2%)
25
Total Rebounds
20
9
Assists
13
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Houston

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
1 Trevor Ariza
F		23:246-122-60-002201102+914
4 P.J. Tucker
F		20:542-52-40-005510102+116
15 Clint Capela
C		17:430-10-00-2371011110-30
13 James Harden
G		22:566-142-68-923576202+1322
10 Eric Gordon
G		17:526-84-40-002202001+216
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
14 Gerald Green
9:191-31-20-000001001+93
12 Luc Richard Mbah a Moute
7:500-00-00-010100000+90
33 Ryan Anderson
--------------
28 Tarik Black
--------------
42 Nene Hilario
--------------
5 Aaron Jackson
--------------
7 Joe Johnson
--------------
Totals21-4311-228-116192591151861
Percentages48.8%50.0%72.7%Team Rebounds: 6

Golden State

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
35 Kevin Durant
F		20:133-111-37-1012331010-1514
23 Draymond Green
F		19:381-20-10-006642211-52
5 Kevon Looney
C		11:042-60-00-041500201-54
30 Stephen Curry
G		21:576-131-70-004431022-113
11 Klay Thompson
G		21:576-112-60-000021300-114
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
2 Jordan Bell
9:360-10-00-011211000-120
34 Shaun Livingston
7:552-20-00-000000000-14
6 Nick Young
5:500-10-10-000000002-40
3 David West
1:480-00-00-000000001-60
4 Quinn Cook
--------------
0 Patrick McCaw
--------------
1 JaVale McGee
--------------
27 Zaza Pachulia
--------------
Totals20-474-187-106142013674751
Percentages42.6%22.2%70.0%Team Rebounds: 4
Game Details
Game Time: 1:00
Officials: Ken Mauer, Ed Malloy, David Guthrie

Shot Chart

  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • Total
:57.4 2nd: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
7:45 1st: Trevor Ariza makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
10:12 2nd: Trevor Ariza misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:01 2nd: James Harden misses the first free throw
11:45 1st: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Draymond Green
10:18 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a running layup
7:33 2nd: Eric Gordon makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
9:05 1st: Eric Gordon makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:12 1st: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:49 2nd: James Harden misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:24 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a layup blocked by Stephen Curry
:31.2 2nd: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:57 2nd: Gerald Green misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:46 2nd: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Stephen Curry
5:46 2nd: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Kevin Durant
9:50 1st: James Harden misses a layup
8:33 1st: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:50 1st: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup
:01.1 1st: James Harden hits the first free throw
:01.1 1st: James Harden hits the second free throw
8:27 1st: Trevor Ariza makes a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
:01.1 1st: James Harden hits the third free throw
:02.6 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a layup
:31.8 1st: James Harden makes a 30-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:30 1st: Trevor Ariza makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
3:01 2nd: James Harden hits the second free throw
1:50 2nd: Trevor Ariza misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
3:35 2nd: Running layup by James Harden
3:01 2nd: James Harden hits the third free throw
2:55 1st: James Harden makes a 12-foot step back jumper in the lane
7:04 2nd: P.J. Tucker misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
1:50 1st: P.J. Tucker misses a 6-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
4:56 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:23 2nd: Trevor Ariza makes a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
2:31 1st: James Harden makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
1:33 1st: Gerald Green makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
2:26 2nd: Eric Gordon makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:27 1st: Eric Gordon makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
8:04 1st: Layup by Eric Gordon
3:42 1st: Running layup by Trevor Ariza assisted by James Harden
6:26 2nd: Layup by Trevor Ariza
1:22 2nd: P.J. Tucker makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
10:43 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:41 2nd: Running dunk by James Harden
4:20 1st: Clint Capela misses a 4-foot cutting layup shot in the lane
1:04 1st: P.J. Tucker makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
9:16 2nd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup
2:05 1st: Gerald Green misses a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
2:01 2nd: Trevor Ariza misses a 9-foot driving floating jump shot along the...
:50.2 1st: Kevin Durant hits the first free throw
9:07 1st: Kevon Looney misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
5:36 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 9-foot jumper along the right baseline
9:09 2nd: Shaun Livingston drives to the hoop for a dunk assisted by Klay...
7:56 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
:50.2 1st: Kevin Durant misses the second free throw
11:14 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
6:23 1st: Layup by Stephen Curry assisted by Draymond Green
4:41 2nd: Kevon Looney makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
3:45 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
:50.2 1st: Kevin Durant hits the first free throw
:45.9 2nd: Reverse layup by Stephen Curry assisted by Jordan Bell
7:19 1st: Stephen Curry makes an 18-foot step back jumper along the left...
10:03 2nd: Stephen Curry drives to the hoop for a layup
10:06 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
8:47 1st: Kevon Looney makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
6:08 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
7:13 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:27 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:43 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
:11.4 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 13-foot pullup jumper in the lane
:50.2 1st: Kevin Durant misses the third free throw
10:54 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 21-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
9:42 1st: Alley-oop layup by Klay Thompson assisted by Draymond Green
3:10 1st: Draymond Green makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
5:07 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
2:48 2nd: Jordan Bell misses a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane blocked by...
1:42 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
5:43 1st: Kevin Durant misses an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
3:56 1st: Draymond Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
2:37 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
5:39 2nd: Kevin Durant drives to the hoop for a layup
4:15 2nd: Kevin Durant hits the first free throw
2:41 2nd: Klay Thompson makes an 18-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
1:39 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:40 1st: Kevon Looney misses a 4-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
8:22 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:50 2nd: Shaun Livingston makes an 18-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
5:02 2nd: Kevon Looney misses a layup
4:15 2nd: Kevin Durant hits the second free throw
9:27 2nd: Nick Young misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:40 1st: Klay Thompson makes an 11-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
2:17 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:15 2nd: Kevin Durant misses the third free throw
2:14 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
9:14 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
7:51 1st: Kevin Durant misses a layup
6:36 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 14-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
5:39 1st: Kevon Looney misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
6:10 2nd: Kevin Durant makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
3:23 2nd: Layup by Stephen Curry
1:09 2nd: Kevin Durant misses an 11-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
11:49 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
10:30 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...