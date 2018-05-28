Warriors won series 4-3
Postseason
Odds:
GS-6
Stadium: Toyota Center
1st Pacific
101
1st Southwest
92
Final
1234
GS19243325
HOU24301523

Golden State

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
35 Kevin Durant
F		44:2011-215-117-1005552133+1034
23 Draymond Green
F		44:075-130-50-0491355114+1110
5 Kevon Looney
C		16:582-50-00-232500001+14
30 Stephen Curry
G		44:2210-227-150-0099105414+1327
11 Klay Thompson
G		30:428-133-70-203312204+019
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
34 Shaun Livingston
24:272-30-00-011210001-124
6 Nick Young
16:501-11-10-000000002+53
2 Jordan Bell
15:460-20-00-032532122+170
4 Quinn Cook
1:260-00-00-000000001+20
0 Patrick McCaw
0:580-00-00-000000000-20
1 JaVale McGee
--------------
27 Zaza Pachulia
--------------
3 David West
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals39-8016-397-1411314225169722101
Percentages48.8%41.0%50.0%Team Rebounds: 15

Houston

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
4 P.J. Tucker
F		44:345-92-52-4841223403-114
1 Trevor Ariza
F		41:500-120-90-034722204-150
15 Clint Capela
C		37:039-100-02-645901203-1320
13 James Harden
G		42:5012-292-136-815665412-1332
10 Eric Gordon
G		39:529-222-123-403361112-523
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
14 Gerald Green
20:401-71-40-004400010+103
33 Ryan Anderson
8:000-00-00-010100003-120
7 Joe Johnson
5:090-10-10-002210000+40
28 Tarik Black
--------------
42 Nene Hilario
--------------
5 Aaron Jackson
--------------
12 Luc Richard Mbah a Moute
--------------
DNP - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals36-907-4413-2217274417121331792
Percentages40.0%15.9%59.1%Team Rebounds: 10
Game Details
Game Time: 2:23
Officials: Mike Callahan, Scott Foster, Derrick Stafford, Jason Phillips
Attendance: 18055

Shot Chart

  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • 3rd
  • 4th
  • Total
1:43 1st: Jordan Bell misses a layup blocked by Gerald Green
6:51 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
:33.9 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 10-foot pullup jumper along the left baseline
11:26 3rd: Klay Thompson misses an 18-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key
10:03 3rd: Kevin Durant misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:49 3rd: Kevon Looney misses a layup
11:35 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:00.8 1st: Draymond Green misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:30 2nd: Klay Thompson drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Kevin Durant
6:09 1st: Jordan Bell misses a 1-foot tip dunk shot in the lane
6:59 2nd: Shaun Livingston makes a 14-foot pullup jumper from the right wing...
5:16 1st: Draymond Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:23 4th: Stephen Curry makes a 2-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
:03.5 3rd: Kevin Durant misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:49 3rd: Kevon Looney misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
9:06 4th: Draymond Green misses a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane blocked...
10:48 3rd: Layup by Kevon Looney assisted by Stephen Curry
6:33 2nd: Draymond Green makes a cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...
8:57 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot along the...
10:53 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 17-foot jumper from the left wing
9:47 3rd: Draymond Green misses a 5-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
8:42 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
7:57 1st: Stephen Curry misses a 16-foot floating jumper along the left baseline
8:10 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 6-foot running jumper in the lane
10:32 3rd: Stephen Curry misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:50 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
10:07 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
10:21 2nd: Draymond Green misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
1:19 1st: Kevon Looney makes a cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
1:45 1st: Kevon Looney misses a 3-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
2:52 3rd: Stephen Curry makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
2:02 4th: Layup by Draymond Green assisted by Klay Thompson
2:19 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
3:37 1st: Draymond Green makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
5:27 4th: Kevin Durant misses a 12-foot driving floating jump shot from the...
3:58 3rd: Stephen Curry makes a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
6:41 4th: Stephen Curry misses a layup
7:05 3rd: Draymond Green misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
1:49 2nd: Kevin Durant makes a 20-foot jumper from the top of the key
7:40 4th: Kevin Durant makes a 31-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:29.2 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:35 3rd: Kevin Durant misses a 15-foot jumper in the lane
3:34 4th: Kevin Durant makes a 20-foot jumper from the right wing
:48.4 4th: Stephen Curry misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:47 4th: Kevin Durant makes a 16-foot jumper along the right baseline
2:11 3rd: Stephen Curry makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
9:42 3rd: Draymond Green makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
1:16 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:08 4th: Kevin Durant misses a layup blocked by Eric Gordon
8:04 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:54 2nd: Kevin Durant makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
4:38 1st: Shaun Livingston makes a 15-foot jumper along the right baseline...
2:35 1st: Draymond Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:55 4th: Stephen Curry misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
7:48 3rd: Nick Young makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
2:56 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
5:54 3rd: Draymond Green makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
:06.4 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:18 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:36 4th: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot jumper from the right wing assisted by...
8:34 4th: Shaun Livingston misses an 8-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
4:16 4th: Klay Thompson makes a 21-foot jumper from the right corner assisted...
3:29 3rd: Layup by Stephen Curry
2:15 4th: Stephen Curry misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:48 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
4:05 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
8:54 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:03 2nd: Stephen Curry makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:21 3rd: Stephen Curry makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
3:16 4th: Kevin Durant makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
9:43 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
9:55 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
6:11 1st: Stephen Curry misses a layup
7:36 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
5:28 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:33 4th: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
:59.6 2nd: Running layup by Stephen Curry
7:13 4th: Stephen Curry makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:05 4th: Draymond Green misses a 14-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
4:29 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
:50.7 1st: Clint Capela misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
8:21 1st: James Harden makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
9:28 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 22-foot bank jumper from the left wing
8:39 2nd: Alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela assisted by James Harden
7:07 2nd: Gerald Green makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
9:17 4th: Eric Gordon misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:02 4th: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
9:30 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:24.3 3rd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a dunk
5:19 2nd: James Harden misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
3:36 2nd: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
8:13 4th: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
5:53 4th: Eric Gordon makes a 13-foot floating jumper in the lane assisted by...
:49.0 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a layup
6:36 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
1:26 3rd: Joe Johnson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left corner
9:23 2nd: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
11:04 3rd: Layup by James Harden
6:43 2nd: Eric Gordon makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:56 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
10:13 4th: Layup by James Harden
7:13 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a layup blocked by Jordan Bell
9:24 1st: James Harden makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
11:12 2nd: P.J. Tucker makes a 6-foot hook shot in the lane assisted by Joe...
5:17 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
8:05 3rd: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
8:06 4th: Clint Capela makes a 4-foot hook shot in the lane assisted by Eric...
6:35 1st: P.J. Tucker misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
1:22 3rd: Layup by P.J. Tucker
6:13 2nd: James Harden misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
2:05 1st: James Harden misses a layup
:26.6 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:36 2nd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup
9:09 2nd: James Harden misses a layup
:38.9 2nd: James Harden misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:10 3rd: James Harden misses a layup
2:26 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
1:48 4th: James Harden makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
4:48 3rd: Gerald Green misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
2:58 4th: James Harden makes a 16-foot step back jumper from the top of the key
5:04 1st: Gerald Green misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
3:23 1st: Gerald Green misses a layup
4:54 2nd: Running dunk by James Harden
2:08 2nd: Clint Capela makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
6:13 3rd: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Draymond Green
2:19 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
1:11 4th: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup
5:51 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
5:07 4th: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup
4:50 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:08 2nd: Layup by Clint Capela assisted by Eric Gordon
7:55 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:02 2nd: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
1:26 2nd: Clint Capela makes a cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by Eric...
6:02 3rd: Gerald Green misses a layup
6:28 4th: P.J. Tucker makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
5:47 1st: Gerald Green misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
6:08 2nd: Layup by Clint Capela
2:59 1st: Layup by James Harden
4:16 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:53 4th: Trevor Ariza misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
6:43 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
1:57 3rd: James Harden misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:41.2 4th: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
7:33 1st: Eric Gordon makes a 30-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
10:20 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:16 3rd: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
9:51 1st: James Harden misses a layup
9:02 2nd: P.J. Tucker dunks the ball
5:36 1st: Gerald Green misses a 13-foot pullup jumper in the lane
4:27 1st: P.J. Tucker makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
9:18 3rd: James Harden makes a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
7:23 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:35 2nd: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Jordan Bell
1:06 2nd: James Harden misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:38 3rd: Alley-oop layup by Clint Capela assisted by James Harden
:36.2 4th: Trevor Ariza misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:52.3 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a layup
10:13 2nd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup
11:46 3rd: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
7:54 2nd: Alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela assisted by James Harden
2:22 1st: Layup by James Harden
11:17 4th: James Harden makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
:00.0 2nd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup
3:11 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:46 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
7:05 1st: Clint Capela makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
:46.3 3rd: Layup by Eric Gordon
2:28 2nd: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
5:04 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a layup blocked by Kevin Durant