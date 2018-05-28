:50.7 1st: Clint Capela misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane

8:21 1st: James Harden makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

9:28 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 22-foot bank jumper from the left wing

8:39 2nd: Alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela assisted by James Harden

7:07 2nd: Gerald Green makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...

9:17 4th: Eric Gordon misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

7:02 4th: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

9:30 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing

:24.3 3rd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a dunk

5:19 2nd: James Harden misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing...

3:36 2nd: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

8:13 4th: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

5:53 4th: Eric Gordon makes a 13-foot floating jumper in the lane assisted by...

:49.0 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a layup

6:36 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing...

1:26 3rd: Joe Johnson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left corner

9:23 2nd: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner

11:04 3rd: Layup by James Harden

6:43 2nd: Eric Gordon makes a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing

9:56 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...

10:13 4th: Layup by James Harden

7:13 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a layup blocked by Jordan Bell

9:24 1st: James Harden makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing...

11:12 2nd: P.J. Tucker makes a 6-foot hook shot in the lane assisted by Joe...

5:17 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

8:05 3rd: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner

8:06 4th: Clint Capela makes a 4-foot hook shot in the lane assisted by Eric...

6:35 1st: P.J. Tucker misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane

1:22 3rd: Layup by P.J. Tucker

6:13 2nd: James Harden misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing

2:05 1st: James Harden misses a layup

:26.6 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

10:36 2nd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup

9:09 2nd: James Harden misses a layup

:38.9 2nd: James Harden misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing

4:10 3rd: James Harden misses a layup

2:26 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing

1:48 4th: James Harden makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...

4:48 3rd: Gerald Green misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing

2:58 4th: James Harden makes a 16-foot step back jumper from the top of the key

5:04 1st: Gerald Green misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner

3:23 1st: Gerald Green misses a layup

4:54 2nd: Running dunk by James Harden

2:08 2nd: Clint Capela makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...

6:13 3rd: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Draymond Green

2:19 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner

1:11 4th: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup

5:51 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner

5:07 4th: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup

4:50 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

5:08 2nd: Layup by Clint Capela assisted by Eric Gordon

7:55 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

3:02 2nd: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

1:26 2nd: Clint Capela makes a cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by Eric...

6:02 3rd: Gerald Green misses a layup

6:28 4th: P.J. Tucker makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

5:47 1st: Gerald Green misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

6:08 2nd: Layup by Clint Capela

2:59 1st: Layup by James Harden

4:16 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

8:53 4th: Trevor Ariza misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing

6:43 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner

1:57 3rd: James Harden misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

:41.2 4th: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

7:33 1st: Eric Gordon makes a 30-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...

10:20 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

8:16 3rd: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

9:51 1st: James Harden misses a layup

9:02 2nd: P.J. Tucker dunks the ball

5:36 1st: Gerald Green misses a 13-foot pullup jumper in the lane

4:27 1st: P.J. Tucker makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

9:18 3rd: James Harden makes a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane

7:23 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

2:35 2nd: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Jordan Bell

1:06 2nd: James Harden misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

5:38 3rd: Alley-oop layup by Clint Capela assisted by James Harden

:36.2 4th: Trevor Ariza misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

:52.3 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a layup

10:13 2nd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup

11:46 3rd: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

7:54 2nd: Alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela assisted by James Harden

2:22 1st: Layup by James Harden

11:17 4th: James Harden makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...

:00.0 2nd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup

3:11 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing

11:46 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane

7:05 1st: Clint Capela makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...

:46.3 3rd: Layup by Eric Gordon

2:28 2nd: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner