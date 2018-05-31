Warriors lead series 1-0
Postseason
Odds:
GS-13
Stadium: ORACLE Arena
1st Central
114
1st Pacific
124
Final OT
1234OT
CLE302622297
GS2927282317

Cleveland

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 LeBron James
F		47:3219-323-710-1144885112-1351
0 Kevin Love
F		39:049-201-82-22111311001-1321
13 Tristan Thompson
C		20:151-40-00-023501013-92
5 J.R. Smith
G		38:063-102-62-233622001-2010
3 George Hill
G		30:292-62-41-211210105-117
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
32 Jeff Green
35:583-91-60-021351101-57
22 Larry Nance Jr.
19:214-60-01-4471100102+39
8 Jordan Clarkson
17:082-90-30-012301111+84
26 Kyle Korver
16:531-31-30-102210002+103
81 Jose Calderon
0:020-00-00-000000000+00
1 Rodney Hood
0:020-00-00-000000000+00
16 Cedi Osman
0:020-00-00-000000000+00
41 Ante Zizic
0:020-00-00-000000000+00
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals44-9910-3716-2219345318115318114
Percentages44.4%27.0%72.7%Team Rebounds: 11

Golden State

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
23 Draymond Green
F		47:065-92-51-11101192524+1113
35 Kevin Durant
F		46:178-221-79-1009961133+1726
5 Kevon Looney
C		24:324-50-00-031400104-108
30 Stephen Curry
G		46:2611-235-112-206692101+1029
11 Klay Thompson
G		45:258-165-103-303311003+924
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
34 Shaun Livingston
18:084-40-02-202230101+310
2 Jordan Bell
12:482-30-10-002220001+24
6 Nick Young
10:081-40-20-000000001+92
1 JaVale McGee
6:172-30-00-001100010+74
3 David West
4:121-10-00-000011000-62
0 Patrick McCaw
3:340-00-02-200000100-22
4 Quinn Cook
0:020-00-00-000000000+00
27 Zaza Pachulia
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals46-9013-3619-204343831710618124
Percentages51.1%36.1%95.0%Team Rebounds: 4
Game Details
Technical Fouls:
Draymond Green
(1)
Flagrant Fouls:
Tristan Thompson
(1)
Game Time: 2:35
Officials: Tony Brothers, Ken Mauer, Ed Malloy
Attendance: 19596

Shot Chart

  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • 3rd
  • 4th
  • OT
  • Total
10:37 2nd: Layup by Larry Nance Jr.
8:59 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
:38.8 1st: Jordan Clarkson misses a layup
4:45 2nd: Kevin Love misses a 19-foot jumper from the right wing
2:03 2nd: LeBron James misses a layup
4:36 3rd: LeBron James misses a 12-foot jumper in the lane blocked by Kevin...
3:32 3rd: LeBron James misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:34 OT: LeBron James misses an 18-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
5:37 4th: Kevin Love misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:41 1st: Kevin Love misses an 11-foot hook shot in the lane
:07.8 2nd: Jeff Green misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
8:25 1st: Kevin Love makes a 16-foot bank jumper from the left wing
11:41 2nd: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a dunk
4:26 1st: Layup by Kevin Love assisted by J.R. Smith
11:06 3rd: Tristan Thompson misses a layup blocked by JaVale McGee
2:11 1st: Jeff Green misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
8:12 3rd: Tristan Thompson makes a 6-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane...
5:27 3rd: LeBron James makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
8:01 4th: Jordan Clarkson makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
9:40 1st: Kevin Love makes an 18-foot fade away jumper from the right wing...
10:13 2nd: LeBron James makes a 21-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
3:32 1st: Jordan Clarkson misses a 20-foot pullup jumper from the left corner
9:21 4th: Jeff Green makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
7:58 1st: J.R. Smith misses a 20-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
7:22 2nd: Layup by LeBron James assisted by Kyle Korver
9:07 3rd: J.R. Smith misses a 10-foot hook shot in the lane
11:08 4th: Jordan Clarkson misses a layup blocked by Draymond Green
3:51 OT: George Hill misses a layup blocked by Draymond Green
1:59 OT: LeBron James misses a 19-foot driving floating jump shot from the left...
11:10 1st: Layup by LeBron James
:03.1 3rd: Jordan Clarkson misses a 13-foot jumper along the left baseline
9:32 2nd: Kyle Korver misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:49 3rd: George Hill makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
7:38 3rd: George Hill misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
8:25 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. dunks the ball assisted by LeBron James
7:42 1st: LeBron James makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
10:20 3rd: George Hill misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
10:37 1st: Layup by J.R. Smith
2:00 4th: Kevin Love makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
2:59 3rd: Kevin Love makes a 9-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane assisted...
1:58 2nd: Tristan Thompson misses a layup
4:30 3rd: LeBron James makes an 11-foot turnaround jumper in the lane
5:30 4th: J.R. Smith misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:37 4th: Layup by LeBron James
1:25 4th: Jeff Green misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
6:16 4th: LeBron James misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:57.1 OT: LeBron James misses a 31-foot three-pointer from near midcourt
6:09 2nd: George Hill makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
1:57 2nd: LeBron James makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
7:31 4th: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
3:14 3rd: LeBron James misses an 11-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
5:22 4th: Kevin Love makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
3:04 1st: Kevin Love makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...
6:41 2nd: Jordan Clarkson misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
1:46 1st: Jordan Clarkson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:23 3rd: LeBron James makes a 23-foot running pullup jump shot from the top of...
8:54 4th: Kyle Korver makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
4:16 3rd: LeBron James makes a 33-foot three-pointer from the left wing
1:56 OT: Jeff Green makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
6:23 1st: J.R. Smith makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
5:54 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
3:40 2nd: Kevin Love misses a 23-foot jumper from the right wing
11:00 4th: Kyle Korver misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
3:21 OT: Kevin Love misses a layup
3:13 3rd: Larry Nance Jr. misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane blocked by...
1:59 3rd: LeBron James misses a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
:56.4 3rd: Kevin Love makes an 8-foot hook shot in the lane
2:54 4th: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a dunk
:50.8 4th: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
6:40 2nd: Larry Nance Jr. misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
8:45 3rd: Kevin Love misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:48 3rd: Kevin Love misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:46 3rd: LeBron James misses a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
6:53 4th: Jeff Green misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
1:27 OT: LeBron James misses a layup
:27.7 OT: J.R. Smith makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
7:55 2nd: Layup by LeBron James
1:00 1st: Jordan Clarkson makes a 12-foot fade away jumper along the right...
11:41 4th: Jeff Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
9:48 4th: LeBron James makes a 3-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
4:36 OT: Kevin Love misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:50.7 2nd: J.R. Smith misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
2:12 4th: J.R. Smith misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:18 1st: LeBron James makes a 5-foot running jumper in the lane assisted by...
9:00 2nd: LeBron James misses a 15-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
3:49 1st: Jeff Green misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
9:43 3rd: Kevin Love misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
6:32 2nd: Jordan Clarkson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:39 3rd: Tristan Thompson misses a layup blocked by Kevin Durant
5:19 2nd: Kevin Love makes a 15-foot turnaround jumper along the right baseline
10:49 4th: Running dunk by Jeff Green assisted by LeBron James
1:22 3rd: LeBron James misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
4:14 4th: J.R. Smith misses a 22-foot step back jumper from the left wing
10:06 1st: Kevin Love misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
5:44 1st: LeBron James makes a 22-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
4:29 1st: Kevin Love misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:30 3rd: J.R. Smith misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:32.1 4th: LeBron James drives to the hoop for a layup
8:37 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 2-foot running alley-oop dunk shot in the lane...
5:28 1st: Layup by Jordan Bell assisted by Draymond Green
3:42 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:23.5 4th: Stephen Curry drives to the hoop for a layup
9:37 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left wing
6:28 2nd: Running layup by Stephen Curry assisted by Kevin Durant
9:32 4th: Klay Thompson hits the second free throw
8:23 4th: Alley-oop layup by Kevon Looney assisted by Klay Thompson
9:59 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
8:49 2nd: Shaun Livingston makes a 14-foot driving floating jump shot from the...
7:42 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 17-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
11:18 4th: Stephen Curry misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
9:32 4th: Klay Thompson hits the third free throw
8:13 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 16-foot fade away jumper from the right wing
:23.9 3rd: Nick Young misses an 18-foot step back jumper from the right wing
7:48 3rd: JaVale McGee misses a dunk
4:28 2nd: Stephen Curry makes a 7-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
7:51 4th: Kevin Durant misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
2:14 OT: Shaun Livingston makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
1:04 OT: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
9:27 1st: Layup by Stephen Curry
:00.5 2nd: Stephen Curry makes a 38-foot three-pointer from near midcourt...
9:51 2nd: Layup by David West assisted by Shaun Livingston
10:57 3rd: Running layup by Draymond Green
6:35 3rd: Kevin Durant misses a 12-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
9:03 4th: Draymond Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:05 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
10:50 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 14-foot turnaround fade away along the left...
6:42 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 30-foot three-pointer from near midcourt
10:36 3rd: JaVale McGee makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
9:02 3rd: Running layup by Klay Thompson assisted by Stephen Curry
11:04 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:00.1 3rd: Jordan Bell misses a 63-foot three-pointer from beyond midcourt
9:22 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 21-foot jumper from the left wing
10:29 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
1:15 3rd: Running dunk by Kevon Looney assisted by Shaun Livingston
3:51 4th: Kevon Looney misses a layup
1:46 4th: Stephen Curry misses a 14-foot bank jumper along the left baseline
6:37 4th: Kevon Looney makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
2:39 3rd: Kevin Durant makes an 11-foot turnaround fade away along the left...
2:03 1st: Nick Young misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:02.6 1st: Kevin Durant misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:22 3rd: Klay Thompson misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:13 4th: Kevin Durant misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:17 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 13-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
4:00 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 12-foot driving floating jump shot along the...
2:35 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 16-foot turnaround fade away from the right wing
5:09 3rd: Kevin Durant misses a 12-foot fade away jumper along the right...
2:06 3rd: Draymond Green misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
1:09 4th: Kevin Durant misses a 20-foot fade away jumper from the right wing
1:50 2nd: Draymond Green makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
3:45 OT: Klay Thompson makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
7:18 4th: Stephen Curry misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:34.1 OT: Stephen Curry misses a layup blocked by LeBron James
5:06 4th: Draymond Green makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
8:09 2nd: Kevin Durant misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing
2:53 1st: Jordan Bell makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
7:17 3rd: Klay Thompson misses an 11-foot step back jumper along the left...
5:08 3rd: Kevon Looney makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
4:03 3rd: Stephen Curry makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:55.2 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
1:36 OT: Draymond Green makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
7:26 1st: Draymond Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:49 1st: Stephen Curry misses a layup blocked by Tristan Thompson
1:27 1st: Shaun Livingston makes a 2-foot bank hook shot in the lane assisted...
5:36 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
6:03 3rd: Kevin Durant misses a layup
10:07 4th: Klay Thompson makes a 12-foot pullup jumper in the lane assisted by...
4:39 4th: Stephen Curry makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:46.7 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
2:35 4th: Layup by Stephen Curry
10:12 3rd: Layup by JaVale McGee assisted by Draymond Green
3:29 2nd: Stephen Curry misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:02 OT: Shaun Livingston makes a 5-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane...
1:46 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
9:03 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
6:04 1st: Layup by Draymond Green assisted by Kevin Durant
4:46 1st: Nick Young makes a 10-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
11:44 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 13-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
:45.3 1st: Kevin Durant misses a layup blocked by Jordan Clarkson
7:11 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 10-foot turnaround fade away in the lane...
8:34 4th: Kevin Durant misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:40 3rd: Stephen Curry misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:32.2 2nd: Nick Young misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
7:04 1st: Klay Thompson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
11:51 2nd: Klay Thompson misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:01 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
11:25 4th: Stephen Curry misses a 9-foot driving floating jump shot along the...
10:26 4th: Stephen Curry misses a 19-foot jumper from the left wing
5:31 3rd: Draymond Green misses a layup
2:18 2nd: Kevin Durant makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
9:32 4th: Klay Thompson hits the first free throw
1:23 2nd: Running dunk by Kevin Durant assisted by Stephen Curry