8:37 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 2-foot running alley-oop dunk shot in the lane...
5:28 1st: Layup by Jordan Bell assisted by Draymond Green
:23.5 4th: Stephen Curry drives to the hoop for a layup
6:28 2nd: Running layup by Stephen Curry assisted by Kevin Durant
9:32 4th: Klay Thompson hits the second free throw
8:23 4th: Alley-oop layup by Kevon Looney assisted by Klay Thompson
9:59 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing
8:49 2nd: Shaun Livingston makes a 14-foot driving floating jump shot from the...
9:32 4th: Klay Thompson hits the third free throw
8:13 1st: Klay Thompson makes a 16-foot fade away jumper from the right wing
4:28 2nd: Stephen Curry makes a 7-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...
2:14 OT: Shaun Livingston makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
1:04 OT: Klay Thompson makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
9:27 1st: Layup by Stephen Curry
:00.5 2nd: Stephen Curry makes a 38-foot three-pointer from near midcourt...
9:51 2nd: Layup by David West assisted by Shaun Livingston
10:57 3rd: Running layup by Draymond Green
7:05 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
6:42 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 30-foot three-pointer from near midcourt
10:36 3rd: JaVale McGee makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
9:02 3rd: Running layup by Klay Thompson assisted by Stephen Curry
1:15 3rd: Running dunk by Kevon Looney assisted by Shaun Livingston
6:37 4th: Kevon Looney makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
2:39 3rd: Kevin Durant makes an 11-foot turnaround fade away along the left...
3:17 1st: Stephen Curry makes a 13-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
1:50 2nd: Draymond Green makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
3:45 OT: Klay Thompson makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
5:06 4th: Draymond Green makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
2:53 1st: Jordan Bell makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
5:08 3rd: Kevon Looney makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
4:03 3rd: Stephen Curry makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
1:36 OT: Draymond Green makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
1:27 1st: Shaun Livingston makes a 2-foot bank hook shot in the lane assisted...
10:07 4th: Klay Thompson makes a 12-foot pullup jumper in the lane assisted by...
4:39 4th: Stephen Curry makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:46.7 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
2:35 4th: Layup by Stephen Curry
10:12 3rd: Layup by JaVale McGee assisted by Draymond Green
3:02 OT: Shaun Livingston makes a 5-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane...
1:46 3rd: Klay Thompson makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
9:03 1st: Kevin Durant makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
6:04 1st: Layup by Draymond Green assisted by Kevin Durant
4:46 1st: Nick Young makes a 10-foot turnaround fade away along the right...
11:44 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 13-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
7:11 3rd: Kevin Durant makes a 10-foot turnaround fade away in the lane...
5:01 2nd: Klay Thompson makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
2:18 2nd: Kevin Durant makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
9:32 4th: Klay Thompson hits the first free throw
1:23 2nd: Running dunk by Kevin Durant assisted by Stephen Curry