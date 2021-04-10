NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Cup race start delayed for rain

NASCAR is scheduled to race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway tonight. The Cup series race, the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, is set to run at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500.

Check back here for lap-by-lap updates from the track and follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

Track dryers back out

8:16 p.m.: Yep, the dryers are still looping.

7:35 p.m.: With rain lightened, NASCAR’s track drying team has resumed its efforts with seven Air Titans and a jet dryer making slow loops.

Track drying team mobilized, then parked

7:20 p.m.: Seven air titans made loops on a damp track in attempt to push water off the half-mile paperclip before harder showers hit around 7 p.m. The limited fans that earlier filed in, many adorned in rain ponchos, have dispersed before the 8 p.m. scheduled green flag. Air Titans sit parked on the side of the track as rain continues in Ridgeway, Va. to delay the start of the race.

Reddick, LaJoie among drivers dropping to the back

6:20 p.m.: In addition to Daniel Suárez, Tyler Reddick will drop to the rear for the start of the race due to unapproved adjustments to his No. 8 Chevrolet. He was slated to start 13th. Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and James Davison will also drop to the back for multiple inspection failures. They were slated to start 30th, 34th and 37th, respectively.

Suárez’s team penalized with crew chief ejection

5:55 p.m.: NASCAR announces its pre-race technical inspection failures. Daniel Suárez will drop to the rear to start the race and his crew chief, Travis Mack, has been ejected from the race for an improperly mounted ballast on the Trackhouse Racing team’s No. 99 Chevrolet. Team engineer Jose Blasco-Figueroa will serve as the substitute crew chief for the race.

Suárez and his Trackhouse Racing team had a strong run at the Bristol dirt race two weeks ago, with Suárez posting a top-five finish. He finished that race in fourth place, a season-high finish for the new Cup team in the first seven races. Suárez was slated to start 11th, but will drop to the rear on pace laps as part of the penalty.

In addition to Suárez, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and James Davison will also drop to the rear for the start of the race for multiple inspection failures. They were slated to start 30th, 34th and 37th, respectively.

Wet weather looming

5:45 p.m.: Dark clouds are hanging overhead at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va. as Cup teams uncover their cars on the grid. Rain is in the forecast tonight. There is a 61 percent chance of rain at 7 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com. That forecast becomes a 50 percent chance of storms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday’s Xfinity Series race was postponed to Sunday due to rain after the field races 91 laps of the 250-lap event.

The 500-lap Cup race would be considered official at the halfway point, or 250 laps.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Martinsville

Race: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

When: Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST

How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 500 laps, 263 miles on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval

Stages: Laps 130, 260, 500

Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Cup at Martinsville starting order