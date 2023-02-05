Muggsy Bogues’ foundation hosts its first basketball tournament in Union County

A new basketball tournament made its debut in Union County on Saturday.

Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues and his foundation hosted their first-ever tournament for middle school students that aims to benefit the community.

Thirty-two local teams gathered at the Carolina Courts in Indian Trial to compete for a championship and trophy. The tournament was hosted by Bouges’ family foundation, who hopes to make the tournament a yearly occurrence.

Parents told Channel 9 their athletes were excited about the Saturday’s big event.

“It’s actually good, because it gives him something to look forward to. He went to sleep real early, to get ready for today,” Kaneesha Jackson said of her son.

Money raised from the tournament help the Bogues Foundation supply food to local families and fund collage scholarships.

