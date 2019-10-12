Series tied 0-0
Odds:
HOU-145
O/U9
TV: FOX
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
(103-59)
1
(107-55)
0
Mid 4
123456789rhe
NYY0001-----130
HOU000------010
  • B0
  • S0
  • O3
Previous Play
Giancarlo Stanton flied out to center

Game Stats

0
Homeruns
0
.214
Batting Avg
.111
1
Runs Batted In
0
0
Stolen Bases
0
4
Total Left on Base
1