Dodgers reportedly agree with Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto for 12-years, $325M

MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly signing with Dodgers for $325 million

The Dodgers continue to add talent after signing the biggest star of this year's free-agent class

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yamamoto reportedly signing with Dodgers for $325 million

The Dodgers continued to add to their embarrassment of riches Thursday, reportedly agreeing with Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year deal worth $325 million, plus a posting fee of $50.6 million.

The deal comes after Yamamoto was posted and made available to MLB teams in November. He was second to only Shohei Ohtani on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents.

Yamamoto's deal is the largest pitching contract in MLB history. Unlike Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, this contract reportedly does not contain any deferrals, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Dodgers acquire and extend Glasnow

The Dodgers added a new pitcher to their rotation Dec. 14, completing a trade for Tyler Glasnow with the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange for Glasnow, the Rays received outfielder Jonny Deluca and pitcher Ryan Pepiot. The Dodgers also received outfielder Manuel Margot in the deal.

The deal was contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with the Dodgers, and the next day, the two sides came to terms on a five-year, $135 million deal.

Michael Wacha heading to Kansas City

The Royals wanted to boost their rotation this offseason, and on Dec. 15, they landed their second starting pitcher of the winter. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, right-hander Michael Wacha has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with Kansas City.

Wacha, 32, was 14-4 with 124 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched in 24 appearances with the San Diego Padres last season. He'll join Seth Lugo as the new faces of the Royals' rotation. They were the No. 17 and 18 free agents on Zach Crizer's top-25 free agents list.

Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani at media conference

Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance in a Dodgers jersey on Dec. 14, when the team formally introduced him at a media conference at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 14: Dodgers announcer Joe Davis, from left, stands for a photo with manager Dave Roberts, owner Mark Walter, Shohei Ohtani, president Stan Kasten, and president baseball operations Andrew Friedman as the Los Angeles Dodgers introduce Ohtani as the newest member of the team during a press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The Dodgers signed Ohtani to a 10-year $700 million contract on a blockbuster free agency signing. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Shohei Ohtani poses with (from left) Dodgers announcer Joe Davis, manager Dave Roberts, owner Mark Walter, president Stan Kasten and president baseball operations Andrew Friedman during the news conference Thursday at Dodger Stadium. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In addition to the formalities, those in attendance learned that Ohtani's dog's American name is Decoy and that Dodgers ownership told the two-way star that they considered the past decade a failure.

Not much was revealed about the procedure Ohtani had on his elbow, except that it was different than the standard Tommy John surgery.

