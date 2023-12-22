MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly signing with Dodgers for $325 million

The Dodgers continue to add talent after signing the biggest star of this year's free-agent class

Yamamoto reportedly signing with Dodgers for $325 million

The Dodgers continued to add to their embarrassment of riches Thursday, reportedly agreeing with Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year deal worth $325 million, plus a posting fee of $50.6 million.

The deal comes after Yamamoto was posted and made available to MLB teams in November. He was second to only Shohei Ohtani on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents.

Yamamoto's deal is the largest pitching contract in MLB history. Unlike Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, this contract reportedly does not contain any deferrals, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, beating Gerrit Cole's deal by $1 million. Furthermore, the Dodgers will pay an additional $50.6 million in posting fee. Total outlay: 12 years, $375M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023

Dodgers acquire and extend Glasnow

The Dodgers added a new pitcher to their rotation Dec. 14, completing a trade for Tyler Glasnow with the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange for Glasnow, the Rays received outfielder Jonny Deluca and pitcher Ryan Pepiot. The Dodgers also received outfielder Manuel Margot in the deal.

The deal was contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with the Dodgers, and the next day, the two sides came to terms on a five-year, $135 million deal.

BREAKING: Right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a five-year, $135 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Once the deal is complete, the trade of Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Rays to the Dodgers for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca will be official. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023

Michael Wacha heading to Kansas City

The Royals wanted to boost their rotation this offseason, and on Dec. 15, they landed their second starting pitcher of the winter. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, right-hander Michael Wacha has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with Kansas City.

Wacha, 32, was 14-4 with 124 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched in 24 appearances with the San Diego Padres last season. He'll join Seth Lugo as the new faces of the Royals' rotation. They were the No. 17 and 18 free agents on Zach Crizer's top-25 free agents list.

Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani at media conference

Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance in a Dodgers jersey on Dec. 14, when the team formally introduced him at a media conference at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani poses with (from left) Dodgers announcer Joe Davis, manager Dave Roberts, owner Mark Walter, president Stan Kasten and president baseball operations Andrew Friedman during the news conference Thursday at Dodger Stadium. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In addition to the formalities, those in attendance learned that Ohtani's dog's American name is Decoy and that Dodgers ownership told the two-way star that they considered the past decade a failure.

Shohei Ohtani said that Dodgers ownership told him that even though they made the playoffs 10 straight times and won a ring, they considered the past decade a failure. He said that mindset appealed to him. — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) December 14, 2023

Not much was revealed about the procedure Ohtani had on his elbow, except that it was different than the standard Tommy John surgery.

I asked Nez Balelo directly about the surgery Shohei Ohtani had. He said it has no name - that’s how uncommon it is - and his progress so far is ahead of the typical Tommy John surgery timetable for recovery. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) December 14, 2023

