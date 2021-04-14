Mark Cavendish wins third stage in a row in Tour of Turkey but sprint finish marred by huge crash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karl Matchett
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Cavendish takes his third win in a row in Turkey&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

Cavendish takes his third win in a row in Turkey

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish has won his third victory in as many days after again finishing first in the fourth stage of the Tour of Turkey on Wednesday.

Having already taken stages two and three on Monday and Tuesday, Cavendish held his sprint finish until the final 200 metres, catching Jasper Philipsen partway to the finish line and surging beyond the Belgian to take his third win in the eight-stage race.

There was also a big crash in the sprint finish, as other riders collided with the barrier.

Prior to this week it had been over 1,150 days since the last win for Cavendish, but this hat-trick has ended his three-year drought in style.

The Deceuninck - Quick-Step sprinter said on Tuesday after taking the third stage that he felt his “confidence is still coming back” and this latest win further extends his overall lead in the Tour of Turkey.

Philipsen in second and Stanislaw Aniolkowski completed the podium alongside Cavendish, but the group behind the top sprinters ended in a massive crash on both sides of the road as riders collided with the barriers. Ambulances were on the scene and safety concerns have been raised once more over the finishes to sprint stages.

While this fourth stage was a relatively flat 184km, the fifth is a far more uphill affair.

Racing from Kemer to Elmali, Cavendish and the rest will see elevation changes from 20m to 580m in the first 40km, before a drop back down to almost zero before the halfway stage.

By the end of the 160.3km stage, however, elevation will be at 1,828m in a gruelling start to the second half of the Tour.

Read More

Sun rises over Aintree ahead of Grand National

Cavendish makes it back-to-back stage wins in Tour of Turkey

Cavendish ends three-year drought with victory at Tour of Turkey

Recommended Stories

  • Celtics hold Nuggets to just 8 points in fourth quarter to claim wild comeback win

    The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

  • Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie added to UFC on ESPN 24

    Lightweights will collide on May 8.

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.

  • It’s a great time to join the Phoenix Suns bandwagon

    The Suns are now the No. 2 seed in the West, a top-10 offense and defense that now demands the attention of their Western Conference foes, who are approaching them with a level of scrutiny and attention that they haven’t experienced before.

  • Christian Wood

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 23

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Highlights Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

    Watch highlights from Conor Benn's victory over Samuel Vargas on DAZN.

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • Nuggets' Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

    DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets announced the diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

  • Playoff-contending Suns turn focus to Rockets

    One night after winning one statement game against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns stumbled in another, to the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps more integral to the Suns' climb into contention in the Western Conference is how they handle the vagaries of the NBA schedule. For every high-profile contest against the Jazz and Clippers, Phoenix has to maintain its consistency against the likes of the Washington Wizards, which Phoenix beat 134-106 Saturday, and Houston Rockets, whom the Suns will host Monday.

  • MLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers

    Tyler Glasnow recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-0) was electric in the 102-pitch showing. The strikeout total was one short of matching the franchise record shared by Chris Archer and James Shields.

  • Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brews

    After getting hit time and time again by Milwaukee Brewers pitchers, Willson Contreras finally hit back. Contreras delivered a two-run homer in the eighth inning and enjoyed his trip around the bases as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 Tuesday night, ending a three-game skid and snapping the Brewers' three-game winning streak. Contreras' blast came after he was hit by a pitch from a Brewer for the third time this season.

  • Celtics' Marcus Smart gets steal on incredible hustle play vs. Trail Blazers

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart's unmatched hustle paid off in Tuesday night's game vs. the Trail Blazers.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Mel Kiper throws the Lions a serious 2-round curveball in his latest mock

    Kiper projects his own 26th-ranked DE to the Lions as the No. 41 overall pick

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Will Julian Edelman join Bucs? Ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski weighs in

    Is Julian Edelman retired for good -- or will he pull a Rob Gronkowski to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?

  • Yankees takeaways in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Blue Jays, including a costly base-running mistake

    The Yankees fell back under .500 with a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

  • Four Cup Series teams docked in Martinsville penalty report

    NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]