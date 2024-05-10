Loudoun United FC preparing for El Paso

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC made it into the round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after defeating Orange County SC late Tuesday night 2-1. With the win Loudoun United advances to play Los Angeles FC Tuesday, May. 21st with kickoff set for 10:30pm.

But it’s back to United Soccer League action Friday night as the club will host El Paso Locomotive FC, a team who has yet to win a game this season. Even with that, Loudoun United is making sure they are focused on this next game. “When you start looking at four games down the road, you can’t do it”, head coach Ryan Martin said. “So, it really is El Paso, and it was Orange County. And it was ok, get a result, keep moving forward. “

Despite their success in the Open Cup, Loudoun United hasn’t won a game in the Unite Soccer League since Saturday, April 13th when they beat Memphis 901 FC, so Friday’s game is crucial. “Can we make sure our quality is there?”, Martin said. “And then it is also a really good opportunity for a lot of minutes for different guys. Our depth will be tested. I am excited to see who steps up tomorrow and keeps this going for us.”

Loudoun United will kick things off with El Paso Locomotive FC Friday night at 7pm with coverage of the game beginning at 6:30pm on DC News Now.

