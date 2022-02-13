Los Angeles Rams Star Cooper Kupp Says He "May Not Be in the NFL" If It Wasn't For His Wife



L.A. Rams star Cooper Kupp has had a record-breaking season, helping his team reach the Super Bowl. In his fifth year in the league, he became only the fourth player in history to achieve the receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, and won offensive player of the year.

His success may come as a surprise to some fans. Despite being one of the best players in the state of Washington, Cooper was not highly sought after by high-profile colleges. He only received scholarship offers from two universities and ended up attending Eastern Washington. In 2017, he was drafted by the Rams, but has had a few setbacks with injuries. And the one person has been there by his side through it all is his wife and biggest fan, Anna Croskrey.

How Did Cooper and Anna Meet?



They began dating as seniors in high school after connecting at a track meet. (We know, cue the "awws.") Cooper told ESPN, "I knew that she was the one that I wanted to marry when we had first met back in high school. I told my mom the day I met her, 'I'm going to marry this girl.'"

Anna competed as a heptathlete at the University of Arkansas while Cooper played football at Eastern Washington. After two years apart, Anna decided to transfer to Eastern Washington to support Cooper. She said, "I supported us monetarily through college. I was working full time so that he didn't have to worry about that, so that he could focus."



When Did Cooper and Anna Get Married?

The couple decided not to wait to get married and said their "I do's" in college in 2015 when Cooper was 22 and Anna was 21.

The couple welcomed son Cooper Jameson in 2018, and son Cypress Stellar followed in 2021. The family also has an adorable Doodle named Eloise.

Even though their circumstances have changed, Anna continues to be his biggest supporter. Cooper told ESPN, "Without a doubt, there's no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing. I really believe I may not be in this—I may not be in the NFL if it wasn't for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do."



Cooper posted an emotional video of his wife after the Rams beat the 49ers to make it to the Super Bowl. Cooper wrote this tribute to Anna: "This is LOVE! Win together, lose together. Can't put words to how thankful I am for you, @annamariekupp. You are as much a part of this as anyone!! Behind every good man is a great woman.. you lift up, heal, and inspire when I am down, hurting, and discouraged.(I tell you this in TRUTH: there is great power in the hands of those that love you!!) Enjoy this journey my love, because I have cherished every moment alongside you!"

We don't know who will win the big game this weekend, but we'll be rooting for this sweet family!

