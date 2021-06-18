Logan Paul: ‘You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson’

YouTuber Logan Paul before his bout with Floyd Mayweather (Getty Images)

Logan Paul has claimed he could beat Mike Tyson in a boxing match, less than two weeks after fighting Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Paul, 26, survived eight rounds against the retired Mayweather on 6 June, having previously fought twice – both times against fellow YouTuber KSI, once in an amateur contest and once professionally.

Paul, who drew with KSI in the pair’s first fight before losing in their professional rematch, was outboxed by a 44-year-old Mayweather in their exhibition meeting, though there was no official winner.

Now, the American is looking ahead to another bout, and he has insisted that compatriot and former heavyweight champion Tyson is not an opponent of whom he would be scared.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. Like, how funny is it?” Paul said on the most recent episode of his podcast.

“One great at a time. Or is it like you can only fight one?”

“My lawyer mentioned it and he was like: ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’

“I’m like: Bro, I literally just went through all of this, you can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson!’

“Bro, he’s old. Old.”

Paul’s younger brother Jake, 24, has also tried his hand at boxing, having fought three times professionally.

In his second bout, the YouTuber knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson last year, before stopping former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in the first round in April. He is scheduled to take on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match in August.

Read More

Foden’s Gazza Euro 96 trim and Southgate on target – Tuesday’s sporting social

Boxing under pressure to showcase its greatness after Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition

Logan Paul dismisses Floyd Mayweather fight conspiracy theory